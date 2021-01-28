http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/f3RZWn-aEcs/

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox News Primetime,” Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) argued that schools that are not open shouldn’t receive any coronavirus relief from the federal government.

Rubio said, [relevant remarks begin around 6:10] “There shouldn’t be any federal taxpayer money of COVID relief going to schools that aren’t open. I mean, the purpose of the money’s to open the schools. If the schools aren’t going to open, we shouldn’t send you the money.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

