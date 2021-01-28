https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/rupert-murdoch-speaks-out/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
“For those of us in media there’s a real challenge to confront: a wave of censorship that seeks to silence conversation, to stifle debate, to ultimately stop individuals and societies from realizing their potential. This rigidly enforced conformity, aided and abetted by so-called social media, is a straitjacket on sensibility. Too many people have fought too hard in too many places for freedom of speech to be suppressed by this awful woke orthodoxy.”