Talk-radio host Rush Limbaugh on Thursday warned his listeners that the traditional politics pitting Republican ideas against Democratic ideas, with sometimes one winning and then the other, is gone.

He discounted anyone who believes that people “didn’t know what they were doing when they voted for Joe Biden and the Democrats in 2018 and 2020.”

They did, he said, and while election fraud may well have occurred, that’s not the biggest worry.

“I hear a lot of people saying this, a lot of people indicating they believe this — people on our side, people on the Republican side, traditional political junkies. They say, ‘Let the Democrats do whatever they’re gonna do ’cause they’re gonna get swamped. We’re gonna wipe ’em out in the midterms! We’re gonna win the House back; we’re gonna win the Senate back. It’s gonna be a beautiful thing.”

Time for a reality check, he said.

“Do you people not get what’s going on here?” asked Limbaugh.

“The days of traditional American politics where there is an agreed-to power sharing where the Democrats agree that they’re gonna lose now and then. We agree that we’re gonna win now and then. We agree that when we win, they’re gonna beat us the hell up and try to take power away from us, and that we’re gonna help ’em. We agree that when they win, we’re gonna acknowledge that they won and we’re gonna do everything we can to make sure they don’t lose in the future,” he said.

“That’s the power sharing. But sometimes, the Democrats so overstep that we end up winning anyway. If you think that we’re anywhere near that, that those days of American politics survive, you have to realize that they don’t any longer. The days of traditional American politics no longer exist. The Democrats, folks — and they’ve been openly honest about this,” he said.

Limbaugh said the Democratic agenda above all else is to set things up “so they’re never going to lose elections again.”

“They are setting it up so that even if they lose elections, they win. So what do you mean we’re gonna win it all back in 2022? Who thinks that that’s in the cards? Again, you have to believe that people didn’t know what they were doing when they voted in the 2018 midterms and they didn’t know what they were doing when they voted for Democrats in the 2020 election.”

He didn’t discount the concerns about cheating.

“But you’re making a big mistake if you think that the success the Democrats had in 2018 in the midterms and the 2020 election is simply due to cheating,” he said.

What did happen is that “millions” of Americans “knowingly” voted for the Democratic agenda of total control of Americans’ lives.

“There are millions of college students who knowingly support the abolition of the First Amendment. There are millions of young people becoming adults who openly support the cancel culture and elimination of constitutional rights for certain Americans — and they are growing in number as well as growing in age,” he said.

“This is not simply because the Democrats fraudulently stole an election. … But you gotta understand: At the same time, millions and millions and millions of Americans voted for Joe Biden or they voted for somebody with a D next to his name.”

He said Americans should have been awakened by Pelosi’s impeachment drive one year ago and by the phony Russia-collusion claims.

“Why didn’t people in Georgia realize, ‘My God, we gotta step up here; we gotta prevent the Democrats from winning the Senate?'”

“Pelosi and the Democrats and media were doing enough mean-spirited, fraudulent, lying, cheating, anti-Trump things through 2019 and 2020 to wake people up. And, by the way, 74, 75 million people voted for Trump, maybe more. That is a hell of a lot of people as well. There’s so many things, folks, that are working against the whole idea that retail politics hasn’t changed,” he said.

The bottom line?

Don’t take the 2022 midterm elections for granted.

“You gotta realize that the Democrats are taking people with them. They are winning the minds and hearts of a certain percentage of Americans every election.”

