(TODD STARNES) – Children in Iowa’s Ames Community School District, from preschool through high school, are going to be part of a Black Lives Matter “week of action” beginning February 1st.

According to the public school district’s website, students from preschool through high school “will engage in … a 5-day guide to expand student understanding of the Black Lives Matter at School Principles,” including “queer affirming,” “transgender affirming,” “globalism,” and “disruption of Western nuclear family dynamics.”

The Young America’s Foundation (YAF) heard about the story through it’s Campus Bias Tip Line.

