https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2021/01/28/scumbags-this-old-tweet-from-robinhood-is-coming-back-to-haunt-them-in-a-big-way/

Robinhood is among the investment companies who have decided that ackshually, you don’t need to buy that stock in GameStop.

They’ve come a long way since this:

*Some restrictions may apply.

Judging by the trajectory of their reputation, probably not a bad idea.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...