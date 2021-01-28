https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2021/01/28/scumbags-this-old-tweet-from-robinhood-is-coming-back-to-haunt-them-in-a-big-way/
Robinhood is among the investment companies who have decided that ackshually, you don’t need to buy that stock in GameStop.
In light of current market volatility, we are restricting transactions for certain securities to position closing only, including $AMC and $GME. Read more here.https://t.co/CdJMjGAeFH
— Robinhood (@RobinhoodApp) January 28, 2021
They’ve come a long way since this:
Let the people trade.
— Robinhood (@RobinhoodApp) March 23, 2016
*Some restrictions may apply.
— Ashe Short (@AsheSchow) January 28, 2021
Ha Ha Ha https://t.co/rBftBsy6Qv
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 28, 2021
comedy gold right here https://t.co/p1YEu5rgbL
— chandler riggs (@chandlerriggs) January 28, 2021
So when you say “people”, https://t.co/FSMlhNoK8M
— Orange is the New Openly Black (@NekiasNBA) January 28, 2021
Imagine being this guy https://t.co/5LEOIWwor3
— DrLupo (@DrLupo) January 28, 2021
ⓘ 𝗢𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝘀𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗲𝘀 𝘀𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗶𝘀 𝗳𝗮𝗹𝘀𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗺𝗶𝘀𝗹𝗲𝗮𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 https://t.co/SJlpnQZpMo
— Jessica O’Donnell (@heckyessica) January 28, 2021
This you? https://t.co/hpjGOjEYRr pic.twitter.com/jCiBUh3QG4
— KnowNOthing (@KnowNothingTV) January 28, 2021
So much for that 🙄 https://t.co/fQS8P4TvGX
— Alec Sears (@alec_sears) January 28, 2021
As @RobinhoodApp blocks the purchases of $GME, $NOK, $AMC…
This tweet did not age well. https://t.co/OAKeTT2RLr
— Matt Jensen (@MJensen) January 28, 2021
This aged poorly. @RobinhoodApp https://t.co/GbDBJ2YHl5
— Victoria Newton (@victoriaj413) January 28, 2021
Robinhood IRL rn pic.twitter.com/vNrxPlWy77
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) January 28, 2021
scumbags https://t.co/Nunip76ltn
— Bo Nickal (@NoBickal) January 28, 2021
Delete your account. https://t.co/Zko5Gw6fgD
— Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) January 28, 2021
Judging by the trajectory of their reputation, probably not a bad idea.