Robinhood is among the investment companies who have decided that ackshually, you don’t need to buy that stock in GameStop.

In light of current market volatility, we are restricting transactions for certain securities to position closing only, including $AMC and $GME. Read more here.https://t.co/CdJMjGAeFH — Robinhood (@RobinhoodApp) January 28, 2021

They’ve come a long way since this:

Let the people trade. — Robinhood (@RobinhoodApp) March 23, 2016

*Some restrictions may apply.

Ha Ha Ha https://t.co/rBftBsy6Qv — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 28, 2021

comedy gold right here https://t.co/p1YEu5rgbL — chandler riggs (@chandlerriggs) January 28, 2021

So when you say “people”, https://t.co/FSMlhNoK8M — Orange is the New Openly Black (@NekiasNBA) January 28, 2021

Imagine being this guy https://t.co/5LEOIWwor3 — DrLupo (@DrLupo) January 28, 2021

ⓘ 𝗢𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝘀𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗲𝘀 𝘀𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗶𝘀 𝗳𝗮𝗹𝘀𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗺𝗶𝘀𝗹𝗲𝗮𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 https://t.co/SJlpnQZpMo — Jessica O’Donnell (@heckyessica) January 28, 2021

So much for that 🙄 https://t.co/fQS8P4TvGX — Alec Sears (@alec_sears) January 28, 2021

Robinhood IRL rn pic.twitter.com/vNrxPlWy77 — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) January 28, 2021

Judging by the trajectory of their reputation, probably not a bad idea.

