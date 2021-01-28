https://www.oann.com/secy-of-state-blinken-says-biden-wants-to-restore-failed-iran-nuclear-deal/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=secy-of-state-blinken-says-biden-wants-to-restore-failed-iran-nuclear-deal

UPDATED 8:42 AM PT – Thursday, January 28, 2021

The State Department has signaled normalization in relations with Iran after four-years of the Trump administration’s maximum pressure campaign.

“If Iran decides to come back into compliance, I can tell you that we will we will build a a strong team of experts and we will bring to bear different perspectives on the issue,” stated Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

On Wednesday, the secretary told reporters he believes the nuclear deal with Iran can be restored despite Tehran’s latest efforts to enrich and stockpile radioactive material. He suggested the U.S. could make new concessions to the Iranian demands.

“If Iran comes back into full compliance with its obligations under the JCPOA, the United States would do the same thing,” Blinken explained. “And then we would use that as a platform to build with our allies and partners what we called a longer and stronger agreement, and to deal with a number of other issues that are deeply problematic in the relationship with Iran.”

.@SecBlinken: America’s values are noble and powerful – and we will recommit to them. And America’s leadership is needed around the world, and we will provide it, because the world is far more likely to solve problems and meet challenges when the United States is there. pic.twitter.com/MKFbh61ULn — Department of State (@StateDept) January 28, 2021

Blinken also defended Joe Biden’s decision to freeze arms sales to U.S. allies Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates despite concerns the move could play in Iran’s favor.

