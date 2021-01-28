https://www.oann.com/sharks-acquire-d-christian-jaros-in-three-team-swap/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=sharks-acquire-d-christian-jaros-in-three-team-swap

January 28, 2021

The San Jose Sharks acquired Ottawa Senators defenseman Christian Jaros in a pair of deals Wednesday that also involved the Anaheim Ducks.

The Sharks first sent defenseman Trevor Carrick to the Ducks in exchange for forward Jack Kopacka, then bundled Kopacka and a 2022 seventh-round pick to the Senators in exchange for Jaros.

“Christian is a big right-shot defenseman who plays a physical game,” San Jose general manager Doug Wilson said in a release. “He is a young player with 76 games of NHL experience so far and has the ability to grow his game.”

Jaros, 24, tallied 13 points (one goal, 12 assists) in 76 games with Ottawa spanning the 2017-18 to 2019-20 seasons. The Senators drafted the Slovakia native in the fifth round in 2015.

Carrick, 26, made his NHL debut with the Carolina Hurricanes in 2015-16 and has skated in seven games over four seasons with the Hurricanes and Sharks. He was Carolina’s fourth-round pick in 2012.

Kopacka, 22, was drafted in the fourth round by Anaheim in 2016 and has not yet appeared in an NHL game.

