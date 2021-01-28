https://www.oann.com/sidney-powell-continues-to-investigate-election-comments-on-inauguration-day/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=sidney-powell-continues-to-investigate-election-comments-on-inauguration-day

UPDATED 8:00 AM PT – Thursday, January 28, 2021

Sidney Powell, one of the loudest voices looking into election fraud, has continued her investigation into the irregularities.

In an interview shared this week, Powell discussed what many are calling a fraudulent election. She claimed President Trump received “about 80 million votes” while Joe Biden had much less than that.

Powell said she was forced to drop several cases she had asked courts to review before Inauguration Day, but they failed to do so and the cases became moot. She also commented on being removed from social media, asserting it was merely a control tactic.

“Well it’s very concerning, it’s one of their tactics to isolate and shut down opposition speech when we actually represent the majority of the country because we know that President Trump won the election,” stated the attorney. “So the only tactics they have are to lie, to suppress speech and otherwise bullying and intimidation.”

Powell said she will continue to look into the cases she currently has, noting Americans need to be able to trust elections.

