(NEWS BUSTERS) – Even though he is out of office, late night hosts Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert are still obsessed with making mean jokes about Mike Pence, particularly if they can also take pot shots at his Christian faith.

Pouncing on tabloid reports that the former Vice President and Second Lady are now “homeless” and “couch surfing” with friends in Indiana, the two late night hosts both went out of their way to mercilessly attack Pence, with self-professed Catholic Colbert even mocking prayer.

On CBS’s The Late Show, Colbert segued into joking about Vladimir Putin to Pence with, “Speaking of corrupt regimes,” before pretending to be the former VP praying for money, and having his wife strip (yes, really).

