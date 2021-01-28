https://www.hollywoodintoto.com/ted-cruz-seth-rogen-twitter-fascist-blacklist/

You know a conservative is winning an argument when the other side screams, “shut up!”

Sadly, the Left has been screaming just that for so long they don’t realize how weak, and frightened, they sound. It’s why far-Left radicals shout down conservatives on college campuses and, more recently, on social media platforms.

The latest “case in point” came with a protracted battle between Sen. Ted Cruz and far-left, riot-supporting actor Seth Rogen.

Sound harsh?

Rogen sent a fat check to the Minnesota Freedom Fund last year, hoping to bail out those who helped the Twin Cities burn following the death of George Floyd. When this reporter asked his representatives if the “Knocked Up” star worried his cash would go to violent offenders (and it likely did…) he had no comment.

Back to the digital dustup…

It started when Sen. Cruz slammed the new Biden administration for rejoining the serially flawed Paris Climate Agreement.

“…President Biden indicates he’s more interested in the views of the citizens of Paris than in the jobs of the citizens of Pittsburgh,” tweeted Cruz on Wednesday. “This agreement will do little to affect the climate and will harm the livelihoods of Americans.”

Rogen’s mature response?

“F*** off you fascist”

The fight continued, with Rogen claiming Cruz was responsible for the “white supremacist” Jan. 6 Capitol riots because he questioned elements of the 2020 presidential election. Nearly all of Hollywood did just that four years ago, without evidence, when Donald Trump fairly and squarely defeated Hillary Clinton.

And yes, there was violence aplenty at Trump’s inauguration.

We subsequently saw a U.S. Congressman, Steve Scalise, get shot by a far-left gunman, a Fox News host have his house vandalized by far-left extremists and Trump supporters routinely bludgeoned. That’s just a microscopic example of the reams of violence fueled by the liberal media and Hollywood over the past four years.

If Rogen wants to play the Blame Game, then things will get very ugly, very fast.

The Senator then slammed both Rogen and his far-left chums for hurting the working man.

Charming, civil, educated response. ⁦

@Sethrogen⁩

If you’re a rich, angry Hollywood celebrity, today’s Dems are the party for you.

If you’re blue-collar, if you’re a union member, if you work in energy or manufacturing…not so much.

President Joe Biden’s recent flurry of executive orders will result in thousands of lost jobs. None of that will touch Rogen, though, nor his elite circle.

Rogen’s reaction? More hate and profanity:

Haha get f***ed fascist. Go encourage a white supremacist insurrection again you f***ing clown.

Sen. Cruz then went for the rhetorical kill shot:

All jokes aside, @Sethrogen is a moron. It’s your party that believes in govt power: to shut your business, to oppress your faith & to censor your speech. Anyone who disagrees, they try to cancel. BTW, a lot of folks in Hollywood are conservative—& muzzled by the fascist Left. https://t.co/i9o80vFtS0 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 24, 2021

Sen. Cruz is 100 percent accurate.

Rogen’s liberal peers are the ones canceling careers and people with alacrity. They’re preventing conservative creatives from feeling welcome in the entertainment industry, an issue that persists without an ounce of outrage from A-listers.

They’re either ignoring, or outright cheering, as Republicans get booted off social media platforms, from former President Donald Trump to conservative influencers like Mike Lindell and more.

RELATED: ‘The View’s’ Shreda ‘Will & Grace’ Blacklisters

It’s Democratic politicians who shut down states, cities and businesses without the “science” to back up their arguments. And it’s some of those same Democrats who are suddenly re-opening their cities and states now that a Democrat is in the White House.

Rogen’s Hollywood chums also mocked ordinary Americans who resisted the lockdowns, eager to hold on to their businesses, their homes, their livelihoods.

So how did Rogen respond to Cruz’s latest blast.

He didn’t.

So Esquire rushed to his defense. The far-left “men’s magazine” comically recalled the McCarthy era to attack Cruz. Not the guy telling folks to shut up, mind you, but Cruz. The site later explained away all the times celebrities incited violence by claiming it never caused real-world mayhem.

Rep. Scalise and Sen. Rand Paul would politely disagree. So would hundreds of Trump supporters. And don’t think the nonstop “Trump is Hitler” messaging didn’t allow Big Tech to aggressively silence right-of-center voices. without more public outrage.

Esquire wraps its farcical Cruz attack with, what else, a call for silence.

If the Trump presidency taught us anything it’s that baseless lies and accusations have consequences. Also, that politicians should probably tweet less. So please, Sen. Cruz, for the sake of our democracy, shut up.

Yes, please shut up, because otherwise we might lose the argument.

Again.

