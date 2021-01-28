https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2021/01/28/that-was-quick-class-action-lawsuit-filed-against-robinhood-in-new-yorks-southern-district/
The Robinhood/Reddit controversy has brought the likes of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Sen. Ted Cruz together in agreement (for a little while, anyway), but another step was inevitable, and that’s exactly what happened in New York today:
New: A class action complaint against Robinhood has been filed, claiming it “deprived retail investors of the ability to invest in the open-market and manipulating the open-market.” https://t.co/dd41ArNVWg
BREAKING: Class action complaint against @RobinhoodApp filed in the southern district of NYhttps://t.co/DuGP3LIQDQ pic.twitter.com/mw82RRoA2L
A hero has filed a class action lawsuit against Robinhood! We salute you sir. pic.twitter.com/m0ISixYtlI
Pass that popcorn!
That was quick. https://t.co/ldoE2viBfa
The class action lawsuit is gonna be something. Also, Robinhood was working with Goldman Sachs to IPO this year… lulz. https://t.co/0E9MRk8uNG
Stay tuned.