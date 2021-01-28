https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2021/01/28/that-was-quick-class-action-lawsuit-filed-against-robinhood-in-new-yorks-southern-district/

The Robinhood/Reddit controversy has brought the likes of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Sen. Ted Cruz together in agreement (for a little while, anyway), but another step was inevitable, and that’s exactly what happened in New York today:

Pass that popcorn!

Stay tuned.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...