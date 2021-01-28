https://www.dailywire.com/news/the-definitive-list-of-donald-trumps-15-funniest-tweets

In January, Twitter permanently suspended former President Donald Trump’s account, claiming a “risk of further incitement of violence” following the riots in Washington, D.C., on January 6.

Notwithstanding the fact that Twitter unilaterally silenced the sitting President of the United States while letting state sponsors of terrorism keep their accounts, the Big Tech firm indisputably lost one of its most influential users. In fact, Twitter’s stock price plummeted after Trump’s account was removed.

Setting aside the debate over whether its content was politically helpful, the Twitter feed of Donald J. Trump — both before and during his presidency — was simply legendary, with many of its finest proclamations forever gracing the annals of Internet lore.

Here are some of the 45th President’s best moments on Twitter.

AMERICAN HERO!

In 2019, The Daily Wire released a photoshopped image of a military canine who helped to hunt down ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

Trump shared the image — which depicted the dog receiving a medal — along with the caption “AMERICAN HERO!”

In typical fashion, legacy media outlets like The New York Times and The Washington Post swiftly accused The Daily Wire of disrespecting the veteran pictured in the original, unaltered image.

When one journalist from The Washington Post asked Daily Wire co-founder Jeremy Boreing to elaborate, he responded “Alex, on the record, you’ve got to be f***ing joking. Please quote me on that.”

Foreign Aid

After Congress proposed a massive COVID-19 relief bill that allocated hundreds of millions of dollars to foreign aid, a Trump tweet decrying America’s rampant foreign aid spending resurfaced.

“I hope we never find life on other planets because there’s no doubt that the U.S. Government will start sending them money!” declared Trump in 2014.

Covfefe

At midnight on May 31, 2017, the President issued a tweet for the history books: “Despite the constant negative press covfefe.”

Some have speculated that Trump simply pressed “send” before correcting a typo. Others, however, saw it as an epic takedown of the legacy media, who remained transfixed by the “cryptic” tweet for an entire news cycle.

“What’s a ‘Covfefe’? Trump Tweet Unites a Bewildered Nation,” read one headline from The New York Times.

Diet Coke

Years before his foray into national politics, Donald Trump maintained a truly savage Twitter feed.

One October afternoon, he remarked that he had “never seen a thin person drinking Diet Coke.”

Free Golf for 44

President Trump was sharply critical of his predecessor even before he entered the political arena. On one occasion, he offered President Obama “free lifetime golf” at any of his courses, contingent on the 44th President’s resignation.

Trump remarked that Obama’s exit would be a “great service to the country.”

Rocket Man

In a similar move, the Commander in Chief dubbed Kim Jong-Un “Rocket Man” on social media, while bashing his predecessors for overseeing failed negotiations with the North Korean dictator.

President Trump previously applied the nickname to Kim Jong-Un during his first speech to the United Nations General Assembly.

Short and Fat

Trump tossed another sarcastic jab at Kim Jong-Un at the end of 2017.

“Why would Kim Jong-un insult me by calling me ‘old,’ when I would NEVER call him ‘short and fat?’” he asked. “Oh well, I try so…”

Lowest rated Oscars in HISTORY

Evidently, President Trump was no fan of the 2018 Oscars.

“Lowest rated Oscars in HISTORY,” he tweeted. “Problem is, we don’t have stars anymore — except your president (just kidding, of course)!”

Late night host Jimmy Kimmel shot back, calling Trump the “lowest rated President in HISTORY.”

Thank you Kanye, very cool!

In April of 2018, rapper Kanye West paid President Trump a visit in the Oval Office. He left the President with high compliments, declaring that they share a kindred “dragon energy.”

Trump, clearly at a loss for words, responded to West with a simple message: “Thank you Kanye, very cool!”

A Very Stable Genius

In September of 2019, Trump tweeted “‘A Very Stable Genius!’ Thank you.”

The tweet was sent at 5:44am, leaving readers confused about the context of the proclamation.

Racist Baby

In June of 2020, President Trump retweeted a video with a fake CNN chyron displaying the title “terrified toddler runs from racist baby.” The original video showed the children running toward each other to meet in a hug.

Former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany clarified that Trump was making a point about CNN frequently taking him out of context. Nevertheless, Twitter elected to label the President’s post as altered media.

FAKE NEWS!

One week after his electoral upset in 2016, President Trump took another stab at The New York Times, declaring that they had “been wrong about me from the very beginning.”

What is this all about?

A Twitter user edited the video of then-candidate Joe Biden bobbing his head to the song “Despacito” in front of Hispanic voters, modifying the footage to instead play “F**k the Police” by NWA.

Trump shared the video, asking “What is this all about?” Twitter likewise dubbed the tweet “manipulated media.”

VIOLENCE & DEATH

Mainstream media corporations were not the only targets of President Trump’s online forays. The Commander in Chief occasionally tossed his foreign policy briefs in favor of bashing the world’s most formidable dictators through social media.

Amid heightening tensions, Trump warned the Iranian regime — in no uncertain terms — that they would suffer dire consequences if they threatened the United States.

High IQ

Donald Trump once bashed the “losers and haters,” proclaiming that his “I.Q. is one of the highest.”

