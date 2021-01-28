https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/enemy-within-house-representatives-pelosi-says-members-congress-threatened-violence-members-congress-video/

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Thursday morning said Republican members of Congress have threatened violence on other members of Congress.

Pelosi is growing increasingly paranoid after the Democrats stole the White House and Senate with voter fraud.

Thousands of troops are currently surrounding the Capitol building but Pelosi called for more security on Thursday.

“The enemy is within the House of Representatives,” she said, referring to Republican lawmakers.

Speaker Pelosi says ‘the enemy is within the House of Representatives’ while speaking on member security pic.twitter.com/uWelVnH8On — NowThis (@nowthisnews) January 28, 2021

Without naming any names, Pelosi accused Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) of being a threat to other members of Congress for wanting to carry her firearm around DC and the Hill.

Pelosi also said Trump’s January 6 speech where he specifically called for peace and law and order is what’s fanning the flames.

“We have members of Congress that want to bring guns on the floor and have threatened violence on other members of Congress,” Pelosi.

While addressing members’ security concerns, Pelosi says that they’ll need additional protective measures when “the enemy is inside the House of Representatives.” pic.twitter.com/M6MkKPXOqM — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) January 28, 2021

