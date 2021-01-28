https://politicrossing.com/the-iranian-wrestler-who-was-more-american-than-lebron-james/

Navid vs. LeBron: Who Really Fought For Justice?

Last summer, the Iranian government executed World Champion wrestler Navid Afkari, for the “crime” of demonstrating on behalf of the people in his country for greater political freedom and economic opportunity. He was arrested, tortured, and had his family threatened if he did not “confess” to “crimes” that carried the death penalty. The government claimed that he killed a member of the regime’s security services, but prior to being tortured and threatened, he denied it, and so did all the eyewitnesses at the scene.

UFC’s Dana White took up his cause, as did President Donald Trump, but to no avail. He was executed on September 12, 2020.

According to Wikipedia “Navid Afkari was an Iranian wrestler who was sentenced to death and executed by the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran for protesting against the regime during 2018 unrests in Iran, as well as the alleged murder of an undercover security guard from the IRGC that occurred during the 2018 Iranian protests.”

This man was a world champion wrestler. He did not need to take a bold and public stand for justice and freedom for the people of his country. He took a huge risk in joining the protests, and ultimately paid for his stand for freedom with his life. In Abraham Lincoln’s immortal words, he gave his people, and the cause of freedom, his “last, full measure of devotion.” He may not have been an American citizen, but he was an American in Spirit.

Contrast this with LeBron James. LeBron is a world champion basketball player. He is world famous. He too, has spoke out against injustice, but done so only when it would clearly benefit him, and not when it carried even the remotest sense of risk.

In 2019, when Daryl Morley, the GM of the Houston Rockets, tweeted his support for the protesters in Hong Kong, LeBron very quickly rebuked Morley. He made clear his displeasure with Morley for his tweeted support for the people of Hong Kong and their peaceful protests to preserve the rights and freedoms granted to them by the treaty between Great Britain and China governing for the handover of Hong Kong to Chinese rule in 1997.

LeBron said that free speech is great and all, but Morley needs to understand the “consequences” of his words on the economic interests of other parties. In other words, LeBron was more concerned with Morley offending the Chinese government and the affect that would have on his economic interests in China, than in the rights and freedoms of the people of Hong Kong.

He has no problem criticizing his own government over its stands, and took a stand for racial justice. In principle, all of these are laudable.

However, he inserted himself into many of these discussions before he knew the full facts, which were, in each case, more nuanced than he initially believed. And in each case, these was were easy calls for James to make. He risked nothing by taking these stands. The NBA supported him. The leftist mobs lauded his “courage.” His life, liberty, and livelihood were never at risk.

Who is the better role model as an athlete and as a man? Navid Afkari, or LeBron James? Who is the real American?

You decide.

