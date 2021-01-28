https://www.dailywire.com/news/biden-claim-hes-guided-by-science-sparks-criticism-online

On Wednesday night, President Biden, playing on the mantra that he and his administration are science-based as opposed to the Trump administration, stated on Twitter, “Science will always guide my Administration.” The post prompted harsh criticism from the right on social media.

Science will always guide my Administration. — President Biden (@POTUS) January 28, 2021

Biden’s assertion was harshly criticized from pro-life and conservative voices on social media.

Lila Rose, founder and president of the anti-abortion organization Live Action: “You ignore the science of when life begins. You ignore their lives and permit their deaths. You do it to appease the violent abortion industry. Please open your eyes. There’s already blood on the hands of your administration.”

You ignore the science of when life begins. You ignore their lives and permit their deaths. You do it to appease the violent abortion industry. Please open your eyes. There’s already blood on the hands of your administration. — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) January 28, 2021

National Review writer Alexandra DeSanctis: “Human life begins at the moment of conception. Men and women are biologically distinct, and sex differences are real. But do tell us more about following the Science.”

Human life begins at the moment of conception. Men and women are biologically distinct, and sex differences are real. But do tell us more about following the Science. https://t.co/nzi6VuWgeX — Alexandra DeSanctis (@xan_desanctis) January 28, 2021

Radio host Erick Erickson: “Except biology.”

Brazilian Olympic Medalist Ana Paula Henkel: “You ignore science when it comes to human biology. You also ignore the hard work of female athletes who will lose their sacred places in sports to biological boys bc you don’t really care. You discriminate women. Girls will get hurt and you’ll be the one to blame.”

You ignore science when it comes to human biology. You also ignore the hard work of female athletes who will lose their sacred places in sports to biological boys bc you don’t really care. You discriminate women. Girls will get hurt and you’ll be the one to blame.@TulsiGabbard — Ana Paula Henkel (@AnaPaulaVolei) January 28, 2021

In the first week of Biden’s tenure, his administration has taken actions supportive of abortion and athletes of different sexes competing in the same sports.

This week, The Wall Street Journal reported that a source informed them that President Biden would sign an executive order “rescinding a Trump administration policy that blocked federal funds to nongovernmental agencies that provide abortion counseling or referrals.” The Journal added, “Mr. Biden will also initiate a review of a Trump administration decision that cut off federal funding for family-planning organizations such as Planned Parenthood Federation of America, the person said.”

Mallory Quigley, vice president of communications at Susan B. Anthony List, slammed the prospect of Biden’s executive order, asserting, “It is also a slap in the face to the majority of Americans who do not want their tax dollars sent to abortion businesses, and especially not to abortion promoters overseas.”

The day he was inaugurated, President Biden issued an executive order titled, “The Executive Order on Preventing and Combating Discrimination on the Basis of Gender Identity or Sexual Orientation.” As Abigail Shrier noted in The Wall Street Journal, the order goes further than the 2020 Supreme Court decision Bostock v. Clayton County:

In Bostock, the justices held that Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 prohibited an employer from firing an employee on the basis of homosexuality or “transgender status.” Justice Neil Gorsuch, writing for a 6-3 majority, took pains to clarify that the decision was limited to employment and had no bearing on “sex-segregated bathrooms, locker rooms, and dress codes” — all regulated under Title IX of the 1972 Education Amendments. “Under Title VII, too,” the majority added, “we do not purport to address bathrooms, locker rooms, or anything else of the kind.” The Biden executive order is far more ambitious. Any school that receives federal funding — including nearly every public high school — must either allow biological boys who self-identify as girls onto girls’ sports teams or face administrative action from the Education Department.

