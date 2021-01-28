https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/fair-share-bullsht-concept-hedge-fund-billionaire-shows-ass-live-tv-blames-poor-people-stock-market-mess-video/

Billionaire hedge fund manager Leon Cooperman joined CNBC this morning and knew exactly who to blame. The poor people!

Leon Cooperman: “The reason the market is doing what it’s doing is people are sitting at home getting their checks from the government. This ‘fair share’ is a bullshit concept and is just a way to attack wealthy people.”

Listening to irate New York hedge fund billionaire Leon Cooperman on CNBC right now lamenting people “sitting at home getting their checks from the government, trading their stocks.” “This fair share is a bullshit concept,” he shouts. “It’s a way of attacking wealthy people.” pic.twitter.com/zFW6o1MFND — Jake Offenhartz (@jangelooff) January 28, 2021

