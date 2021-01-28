https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/fair-share-bullsht-concept-hedge-fund-billionaire-shows-ass-live-tv-blames-poor-people-stock-market-mess-video/

Billionaire hedge fund manager Leon Cooperman joined CNBC this morning and knew exactly who to blame. The poor people!

Leon Cooperman: “The reason the market is doing what it’s doing is people are sitting at home getting their checks from the government. This ‘fair share’ is a bullshit concept and is just a way to attack wealthy people.”

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...