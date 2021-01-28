https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2021/01/28/this-is-extortion-says-katie-pavlich-as-white-house-argues-it-needs-covid-relief-bill-to-pass-to-reopen-schools/

It’s always good to remember that President Biden said he’d have most schools open in the first 100 days of his administration:

In the first 100 days of my administration, we will: – Ask all Americans to mask up

– Administer 100 million vaccine shots

– Get most schools back open We’re going to contain the virus and get back to our lives. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 22, 2020

The quickest way to do that would be to just open the schools, but as Chief of Staff Ron Klain told CNN the other night, the reason schools are still closed wasn’t because of the teachers’ unions, but that they haven’t made the investments needed to keep students safe. But we thought Biden said he was going to follow the science:

What happened to “follow the science”, Mr. President? Study after study shows schools can – safely – reopen RIGHT NOW. So, why are Biden and Dem Govs. slow-walking re-opening schools? HINT: It’s not about the students. 🧐 pic.twitter.com/OtoHk6cYBn — Cassie Smedile (@CMSmedile) January 28, 2021

Now the White House is saying it needs to pass the massive COVID-19 “relief” bill to open the schools, which Townhall’s Katie Pavlich is calling extortion.

White House now arguing the massive $2 trillion COVID “relief” bill must pass in order for schools to reopen. This is despite schools already receiving billions of dollars. This is extortion from the teacher’s unions. — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) January 28, 2021

Journalist asks @PressSec about school re-openings and the discrepancy between science and the teachers’ unions’ position. Psaki questions the CDC study (rural WI) and says it’s harder for public schools to reopen because they lack the funding. Schools got $82 billion in December — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) January 28, 2021

The teachers’ unions rule America. — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) January 28, 2021

Keep in mind that the good people at Walmart have been there for us since day one. No complaints. Is Walmart safer than schools? — Ziklag (@ziklagnc) January 28, 2021

Holding kids hostage until union demands are met…how “unifying” 🙄 — CarolinaConservative2 (@real1776CC) January 28, 2021

Florida schools are open, in-person, five days a week, since August 2020. — Julie (@byzosgal) January 28, 2021

I teach in middle TN our school is open 4 days a week with full capacity. We don’t have students at school on Friday so we are able to assign work for our students who are learning from home. — Adam Ward Motorsports (@AWMotorsports86) January 29, 2021

Wish the media would recognize that schools are open in most states and have been! Teachers (other than in a few states) want to be in the classroom with their students and have been since August. News media needs to be clear that MOST schools are back! — Jennie Acuff Whittaker (@JennieWhittr) January 28, 2021

Even if this bill would pass (and I hope not), there is no guarantee that the teachers would return to a reopened school. It’s more likely that the teachers’ unions would simply ask for more. — Alfred Nunez Jr. (@MadAlfred) January 28, 2021

And they will move the goalposts again — matthew8787 (@matthew8786) January 28, 2021

Right Katie. And why were so many schools in the states that actually follow the science and data able to do it and stay with it? With little or no additional funding. They get a lot of funding to start with. — Pat H (@PatHarrigan1) January 28, 2021

How bad can a first week go for any administration? — Michael J. Bungo (@BujeeBW) January 29, 2021

Parents won’t stand for it. They are already at their breaking point. This is a serious misread of the electorate. — Proh Life (@roachman61) January 28, 2021

The electorate misread @TheDemocrats. Too late now. Nancy and Chuck (with Kamala if needed) will shove this through Congress and onto Joe’s desk where he’ll be told to sign. — james e robertson jr (@Came2BelieveHim) January 28, 2021

Using our children as a bargaining chip is a new low. Why aren’t we talking about how kids are suffering? In all ways kids are suffering while adults fight over who can get the most out of this. 💰🤡 — MrsM (@MaureenMally) January 28, 2021

Amazing how private schools opened without trillions in assistance. — Jack Handey (@SheerLevity) January 28, 2021

It’s about time to go Ronald Reagan on their asses. Be back Monday morning or you are fired. — Paul Jones (@podknocker) January 28, 2021

The problem is teachers’ unions in places like Chicago vote on Sunday on whether they’ll be in the classroom Monday. Got to keep the parents guessing.

Could anyone, Republican or Democrat tell the American people where that money went and what was it used for? Damn, I almost sound like a journalist asking questions. — Tim Prehn (@OlivemanT) January 28, 2021

* * *

Update:

“The Chicago district installed air purifiers in classrooms, conducted ventilation tests, increased rapid testing and held more than 60 meetings with union leaders, but so far the union has been able to keep public schools from reopening.” https://t.co/O5orTQR1mG — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) January 29, 2021

