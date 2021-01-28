https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2021/01/28/this-is-extortion-says-katie-pavlich-as-white-house-argues-it-needs-covid-relief-bill-to-pass-to-reopen-schools/

It’s always good to remember that President Biden said he’d have most schools open in the first 100 days of his administration:

The quickest way to do that would be to just open the schools, but as Chief of Staff Ron Klain told CNN the other night, the reason schools are still closed wasn’t because of the teachers’ unions, but that they haven’t made the investments needed to keep students safe. But we thought Biden said he was going to follow the science:

Now the White House is saying it needs to pass the massive COVID-19 “relief” bill to open the schools, which Townhall’s Katie Pavlich is calling extortion.

The problem is teachers’ unions in places like Chicago vote on Sunday on whether they’ll be in the classroom Monday. Got to keep the parents guessing.

