https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/this-should-be-hilarious-maxine-waters-announces-congressional-hearings-on-gamestop/
About The Author
Related Posts
Trumper kicked off flight to DC over mask joke…
January 5, 2021
MAGA flash rally in January 2021…
December 22, 2020
Okay, White Boy! — Ossoff’s New Digital Director
December 20, 2020
Bartiromo drops a bomb…
December 17, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy