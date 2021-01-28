If big tech continues censoring conservatives, that means our days on these platforms may be numbered. Please take a minute to sign up to our mailing list so we can stay in touch with you, our community. Subscribe Now!

Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has reportedly secured a commitment from former President Donald Trump to campaign for the Republican Party in 2022.

A statement reads:

“House Republicans and the Trump administration achieved historic results for all Americans. We were able to do this because we listened to and understood the concerns of our fellow citizens that had long been ignored. As a result, House Republicans defied the experts and the media by expanding our growing coalition across the country.

“Today, President Trump committed to helping elect Republicans in the House and Senate in 2022. A Republican majority will listen to our fellow Americans and solve the challenges facing our nation. Democrats, on the other hand, have only put forward an agenda that divides us — such as impeaching a President who is now a private citizen and destroying blue-collar energy jobs. For the sake of our country, the radical Democrat agenda must be stopped.

“A united conservative movement will strengthen the bonds of our citizens and uphold the freedoms our country was founded on.”

McCarthy says he secured a commitment from Trump today to help “elect Republicans in the House and Senate in 2022.” https://t.co/Hh08TUYc9s — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) January 28, 2021

34 Senate seats and all seats in the House of Representatives will be holding elections during the 2022 midterm season.

Trump remains highly popular among the Republican base, making him a key asset in securing Republican turnout in the 2022 midterm elections.

This is a developing story.



