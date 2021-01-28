https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/536243-tv-crew-threatened-with-arrest-after-asking-marjorie-taylor

A TV reporter and videographer were threatened with arrest after attempting to ask Rep. Marjorie Greene (R-Ga.) a question at a town hall event.

Meredith Aldis, a reporter with WRCBtv, said the journalists were invited to the event in Dalton, Ga., which was open to constituents. But when the crew arrived, they were told that they would not be allowed to speak to guests or the Georgia lawmaker.

WRCBtv reported that Greene during the event addressed a CNN investigation of Facebook posts and comments that revealed she expressed support for violence against Democrats before running for Congress. However, when the reporter attempted to ask her about the posts, Green reportedly responded that she was at the event to talk to her constituents.

Aldis also said she attempted to ask the lawmaker about Rep. Jimmy GomezJimmy GomezHouse Democrat touts resolution to expel Marjorie Taylor Greene from Congress House Democrats reintroduce bill to reduce lobbyist influence Biden picks leave Democrats with slimmest House majority in modern history MORE’s (D-Calif.) announcement this week that he is introducing a resolution to expel Greene from Congress over her past comments.

But a member of Greene’s staff reportedly approached the reporter and told her that she had to leave, and a Whitfield County sheriff’s deputy escorted the outlet’s crew out of the town hall, despite the crew showing their invitation and press credentials.

The deputy threatened to arrest and charge the crew with criminal trespassing if they did not leave, according to the station.

A spokesperson for Greene told WRCBtv that the reporter was removed because the event “was not a press conference” and accused the reporter of causing a “disruption” by seeking to ask questions.

The town hall event was one of three that Greene is hosting in her Georgie district this week.

The Hill has reached out to the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office for comment.

