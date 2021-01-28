https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2021/01/28/unity-the-robinhood-reddit-controversy-brings-aoc-and-ted-cruz-together/

Just to follow up on our story from earlier today on broker Robinhood refusing to allow new buy orders on stocks being discussed on Reddit, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called the move “unacceptable” and she wants to “know more about @RobinhoodApp’s decision to block retail investors from purchasing stock while hedge funds are freely able to trade the stock as they see fit”:

This is unacceptable. We now need to know more about @RobinhoodApp’s decision to block retail investors from purchasing stock while hedge funds are freely able to trade the stock as they see fit. As a member of the Financial Services Cmte, I’d support a hearing if necessary. https://t.co/4Qyrolgzyt — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 28, 2021

This must be the unity everyone is talking about because Sen. Ted Cruz “fully” agrees with the socialist democrat from Queens:

Donald Trump Jr. is on board, too, although he didn’t mention Rep. Ocasio-Cortez in his tweet:

It took less than a day for big tech, big government and the corporate media to spring into action and begin colluding to protect their hedge fund buddies on Wall Street. This is what a rigged system looks like, folks! #RobinHood #RedditArmy #GME #GMEtothemoon https://t.co/UhrwGHCjng — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 28, 2021

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez is calling for a hearing:

Inquiries into freezes should not be limited solely to Robinhood. This is a serious matter. Committee investigators should examine any retail services freezing stock purchases in the course of potential investigations – especially those allowing sales, but freezing purchases. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 28, 2021

As is fellow Squad member Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan:

This is beyond absurd. @FSCDems need to have a hearing on Robinhood’s market manipulation. They’re blocking the ability to trade to protect Wall St. hedge funds, stealing millions of dollars from their users to protect people who’ve used the stock market as a casino for decades. https://t.co/CGkJxVfzkv — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) January 28, 2021

Welcome to 2021!

2021 – When AOC is recognized as America’s voice by all parties. I love a good thriller. https://t.co/svD4DoaQbl — Chef Andrew Gruel (@ChefGruel) January 28, 2021

We really are living on a remarkable timeline right now:

***

