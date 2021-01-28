https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/university-professor-calls-heterosexuality-tragic-particularly-women/

(FAITHWIRE) – A professor at the University of California-Riverside believes heterosexuality is “very tragic,” especially for straight women.

Professor Jane Ward, who teaches her students about gender and sexual studies, argued in an explicit December article for Insider that the “tragedy” of heterosexuality is it advances misogyny, pushes men toward embracing toxic masculinity, and leaves women utterly unsatisfied.

“It really looks like straight men and women don’t like each other very much, that women spend so much time complaining about men, and we still have so much evidence of misogyny,” she told the website. “From an LGBT perspective, [heterosexuality] looks actually very tragic.”

