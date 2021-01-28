https://www.theepochtimes.com/updates-on-ccp-virus-who-starts-origin-study-in-wuhan-as-china-seeks-to-avoid-blame_3675297.html

A World Health Organization team emerged from quarantine in the Chinese city of Wuhan on Thursday to start field work in a fact-finding mission on the origins of the virus that caused the CCP virus pandemic.

The researchers, who were required to isolate for 14 days after arriving in China, left their quarantine hotel with their luggage—including at least four yoga mats—in the midafternoon and headed to another hotel. The mission has become politically charged, as China seeks to avoid blame for alleged missteps in its early response to the outbreak.

Daily Deaths Surge to Over 4,000 in US as Case Count Declines

The daily count of CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus cases has been declining gradually in the United States, but deaths linked to the virus reached a high in recent days, with the Biden administration projecting thousands more deaths in the coming weeks.

New deaths nationwide were at about 4,087 on Tuesday—among the several highest one-day death tolls since the start of the pandemic, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Only three other days have seen more cases of the CCP virus than Tuesday. New CCP virus cases were about 146,640 nationwide on Tuesday, which is a decline of a few thousand from the previous day.

California Discloses Math Behind Easing Stay-at-Home Order

A half-dozen formulas were used to project that all regions of the state will top 15 percent capacity in their hospital intensive care units in four weeks, a level the state believes provides adequate cushion for any surges in virus patients. Southern California and the San Joaquin Valley currently have 0 percent capacity when taking into account both COVID-19 cases and other patients, while rural far Northern California is the only one of five regions above the minimal level.

At his weekly virtual news briefing, California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly displayed a slide showing that for each region the state used data including the weekly average of virus cases, transmission rate, hospitalizations, occupied ICU beds, and other metrics to determine future ICU capacity.

American Airlines Posts Record Annual Loss

American Airlines Group Inc reported an $8.9 billion annual loss on Thursday, its biggest on record, as travel restrictions and lockdowns due to the CCP virus pandemic ravaged the aviation industry in 2020.

The company posted a net loss of $2.18 billion, or $3.81 per share, for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a profit of $414 million, or 95 cents per share, a year earlier. The company said its cash burn rate was about $30 million a day in the quarter.

Fewer Stimulus Checks Suggested Because Wealthy Americans Didn’t Spend Theirs: Study

A nonpartisan nonprofit is recommending the federal government consider sending fewer stimulus checks out in a pending round of CCP virus relief because wealthy Americans were less likely to spend the money than poorer ones.

Congress approved and then-President Donald Trump late last year approved and signed a bill that included $600 checks for most Americans. The nonpartisan nonprofit Opportunity Insights found that households earning more than $78,000 were likely to spend just $45 from the checks over the first month after receiving them. People with lower incomes spent at least $90 from the checks, the analysis found.

Jolt in Vietnam Casts Pall Over Communist Party’s Coronation Congress

Vietnam’s worst single-day CCP virus outbreak so far, its first for nearly two months, gatecrashed the Communist Party’s carefully choreographed five-yearly congress on Thursday—a major headache for a government that has prided itself on keeping the pandemic at bay.

After 83 new cases were detected in the northern provinces of Hai Duong and Quang Ninh, the health ministry massively ramped up testing and quarantine calls. The current outbreak could lead to as many as 30,000 cases in the country, Vietnam’s COVID-19 taskforce chief warned. The health ministry has proposed halting international flights and banning large gatherings ahead of the Lunar New year holiday season, just two weeks away.

Mimi Nguyen Ly, Zachary Stieber, Reuters, and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

