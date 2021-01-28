https://www.theepochtimes.com/us-halts-arms-sales-negotiated-under-trump-admin-including-f-35s-to-uae_3674900.html

The Biden administration has temporarily halted pending arms sales to U.S. allies that were negotiated under the Trump administration, a U.S. State Department official said on Wednesday. The department is pausing some pending U.S. defence transfers and sales under Foreign Military Sales and Direct Commercial Sales to allow the Biden administration time to review them, the official said. “This is a routine administrative action typical to most any transition, and demonstrates the Administration’s commitment to transparency and good governance, as well as ensuring U.S. arms sales meet our strategic objectives of building stronger, interoperable, and more capable security partners,” the department said in a statement. Among the paused deals is a transfer of F-35 fighter jets to the United Arab Emirates as part of a high-tech arms deal totalling some $23 billion. The approval of the sale to the UAE was announced to Congress in November 2020, for up to …

