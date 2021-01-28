https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/victor-davis-hanson-left-reinvented-reality-trump-age/

Hoover Institution historian Victor Davis Hanson has discovered that since the departure of President Trump, reality has been reinvented, and it’s now “Year One” in a new America.

The reinvention is being carried out by “the media, Silicon Valley, Wall Street, Hollywood, top retired military brass, corporate America, universities and professional sports,” he wrote in a column published by PJ Media.

Hanson said America is in now in the “AT age,” or “After Trump,” in which “reality as we had known it for four years has been abruptly reinvented.”

For example, Pfizer indicated it would have a vaccine ready in October, but it wasn’t announced until a few days after Election Day.

“Suddenly, after Joe Biden’s inauguration, Illinois, Michigan and other blue states eased some of their lockdown restrictions to get their economies back on track despite little change in COVID-19 rates.”

He pointed to the abrupt change in media reports on COVID-19.

“During the Trump Age, the president was supposedly responsible for every death from COVID-19. Now, the media reports that career scientists and health administrators in the federal government, especially at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, were largely to blame for past slow testing, and were tardy and lax in apprising the nation of the infectious threat.”

Then there were the “widely reported promises” by Biden of “a new, superior COVID-19 plan,” which actually was “more of the same old, same old from the Trump Age.”

Biden issued his long-promised federal mask mandate, and within hours violated it. He then, Hanson noted, announced at the White House, “There’s nothing we can do to change the trajectory of the pandemic in the next several months.”

Following that was Biden’s prediction that hundreds of thousands more people will die from COVID.

Another reversal was Amazon’s concern about “fraud” in mail voting for a unionization plan for a warehouse in Alabama.

“Yet Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos also owns the Washington Post, which ridiculed those who were concerned about massive mail-in voting in the 2020 election,” Hanson wrote.

“In the new age, expect the media and government to suddenly resent any mention of pushback against a sitting president. Questions about the Biden family’s past multimillion-dollar influence-peddling overseas or Biden’s cognitive ability can no longer be asked,” he said.

“If the Republicans win the House of Representatives in 2022 and follow the new Democratic model of impeaching a first-term president without a special counsel report, it will be called a national disgrace.”

