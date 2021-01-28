https://www.theblaze.com/shows/louder-with-crowder/ready-video-the-2nd-amendment-liberal-edition-2015

On June 7th, 1789, the night before James Madison proposed the Bill of Rights before the House of Representatives, he sat down to pen the first draft. In 2015, Steven Crowder captured how James Madison would have had to write the second Amendment to match the progressive left’s interepretation. Watch the video for more.

“Louder with Crowder” returns with all new shows on Feb. 1. Stay tuned…

Can’t watch? Download the podcast here.







Use promo code LWC to save $10 on one year of BlazeTV.

Want more from Steven Crowder?

To enjoy more of Steven’s uncensored late-night comedy that’s actually funny, join Mug Club — the only place for all of Crowder uncensored and on demand.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

