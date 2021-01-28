https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2021/01/28/walls-work-that-security-fencing-around-the-u-s-capitol-is-going-to-become-a-permanent-fixture/

We can still picture that “beautiful” photo of Speaker Nancy Pelosi gracing National Guard troops with her presence in front of the U.S. Capitol, which they’d been shipped in to protect. That, of course, was before the inauguration went off without a hitch (the Bernie Sanders memes will be remembered long after President Biden’s speech has been forgotten — which is already) and National Guard troops were kicked out of the building and left to hole up in a cold parking garage.

There was plenty of fencing put up around the Capitol as well, and according to the chief of the Capitol Police, it’s going to become a permanent part of the landscape, seeing as Sen. Ted Cruz failed in his first attempt to murder Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and has likely already contacted other assassins.

We’re old enough to remember during the Obama era when a series of fence-jumpers at the White House had them actually considering installing a moat.

