We can still picture that “beautiful” photo of Speaker Nancy Pelosi gracing National Guard troops with her presence in front of the U.S. Capitol, which they’d been shipped in to protect. That, of course, was before the inauguration went off without a hitch (the Bernie Sanders memes will be remembered long after President Biden’s speech has been forgotten — which is already) and National Guard troops were kicked out of the building and left to hole up in a cold parking garage.

There was plenty of fencing put up around the Capitol as well, and according to the chief of the Capitol Police, it’s going to become a permanent part of the landscape, seeing as Sen. Ted Cruz failed in his first attempt to murder Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and has likely already contacted other assassins.

PERMANENT SECURITY FENCING coming to US Capitol. New statement from acting US Capitol Police chief: “Vast improvements to the physical security infrastructure must be made to include permanent fencing” pic.twitter.com/6JMPfcn1E9 — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) January 28, 2021

In Joe Biden’s America, they tear down fences that protect citizens from unvetted illegal border crossings, and they build fences to keep legal citizens out of the halls of government. But remember, Trump was a fascist dictator. https://t.co/l0B2lJq8X6 — Tall Man Short Hair (@TallManShort) January 28, 2021

Only for keeping actual citizens out. — Hammy ✈ (@e2pilot) January 28, 2021

But “12-foot ladders!” Congress finally found something worth building a wall to protect: itself. — Razor (@hale_razor) January 28, 2021

Everybody in DC saw this coming. Once you put it up, it rarely comes down. — Gwen (@autonomy_6) January 28, 2021

Never comes down. — T Wears A Mask Like A Good Guy (@tholagram) January 28, 2021

As local press have pointed out, the current barriers not only limit frequented pedestrian/bike routes, they also cut off two major traffic thoroughfares. Leaving those up is totally unsustainable. Not that DC residents apparently get any say in the matter…. — chai (@chai_53) January 28, 2021

Bad idea. — Karenh (@karenhcat) January 28, 2021

Very bad idea — Andrew K 🍑🍑 (@AndrewKnoxHR) January 28, 2021

I find this profoundly objectionable — BJeanyB (@BJeanyB) January 28, 2021

Police state — StockChartArt (@CasualtyWar) January 28, 2021

This is not going to end well. Not a threat, just an observation. — Scott Robinson (@ScottBRobinson1) January 28, 2021

All of the best Banana Republics do this! 🤷‍♀️ — @Jojo206 (@Jojo2064) January 28, 2021

DC takes another step to becoming Panem. — Buck Leahy (@BuckLeahy) January 28, 2021

Nothing they could do would more perfectly reinforce the “us vs them” mentality many feel toward Congress. — Crosspatch (@VictorB123) January 28, 2021

The exact wrong thing to do. Wrong because it’s not needed for security, wrong for the image it sends in a free and open society, and wrong for the millions of people who come to the Capitol to see their government at work. — Tom Sherwood (@tomsherwood) January 28, 2021

We’re old enough to remember during the Obama era when a series of fence-jumpers at the White House had them actually considering installing a moat.

