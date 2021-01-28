https://saraacarter.com/washington-times-ice-agents-ordered-to-stop-using-illegal-alien-term/

Source: Immigration and Customs Enforcement Facebook

Under the new Biden administration, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is asking agents to stop using the term “illegal alien,” the Washington Times reports exclusively Thursday.

Acting assistant director of domestic operations at Homeland Security Investigations David Shaw that the changes were “an effort to align with current guidance and to ensure consistency in reporting,” according to a memo obtained by the publication.

Click here to read the full report.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

