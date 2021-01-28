https://www.dailywire.com/news/whats-the-greatest-super-bowl-ever-every-game-ranked-worst-to-first

After next Sunday, there will have been 55 Super Bowls, and Tom Brady will have appeared in 18.2 percent of them, even though 11 of them took place before he was even born. In other words, this ranking in quality and excitement of the 54 previous Super Bowls is fairly Brady-centric, especially as near the top of the list.

Of course, Joe Montana, Jerry Rice, John Elway and others make their presence known.

54. Super Bowl II: Green Bay Packers 33, Oakland Raiders 14

Jan. 14, 1968

Orange Bowl, Miami, Fla.

The last game of the Vince Lombardi era in Green Bay was another coronation for the guys in green and gold. Little did we know that it would usher in a multi-decade drought in Titletown.

53. Super Bowl XXXV: Baltimore Ravens 34, New York Giants 7

Jan. 28, 2001

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Fla.

Aside from a short burst of action that took up less than a minute of game time — a Baltimore pick-6, followed by a New York kickoff return TD, followed by a Baltimore kickoff return TD — this might be the most boring Super Bowl of them all thanks to Baltimore’s historically great defense. Each one of New York’s 16 offensive possessions ended in a punt or an interception except the last one, when the clock mercifully ran out. Trent Dilfer is a Super Bowl-winning quarterback, ladies and gentlemen.

52. Super Bowl VI: Dallas Cowboys 24, Miami Dolphins 3

Jan. 16, 1972

Tulane Stadium, New Orleans, La.

A fascinating footnote to a boring game: Cowboys running back Duane Thomas proved prescient and far-sighted in his rightful disdain for the media, shunning them during the season and extending the freeze-out to Super Bowl week, although he did muster this memorable observation: “If it’s the ultimate game, how come they’re playing it again next year?” The story goes that Thomas, who ran for 95 yards and a TD in the victory, would have earned game MVP honors had he simply kissed media butt like he was supposed to. This guy may have been a me-first misfit, but he may also just be my hero.

51. Super Bowl VIII: Miami Dolphins 24, Minnesota Vikings 7

Jan. 13, 1974

Rice Stadium, Houston, Texas

Larry Csonka steamrolled Minnesota’s defense for 145 yards in another snoozer. The Vikings became the first two-time Super Bowl losers (though they were far from finished embarrassing themselves).

50. Super Bowl XLVIII: Seattle Seahawks 43, Denver Broncos 8

Feb. 2, 2014

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, N.J.

Denver’s first snap of the game resulted in a safety, and it was downhill from there. After a historic regular season (NFL records with 5,477 passing yards and 55 touchdowns), Peyton Manning was picked off twice, including a 69-yard pick-6 by Malcolm Smith, as Seattle built a 36–0 lead. Bruno Mars put on a good halftime show, so there’s that.

49. Super Bowl XI: Oakland Raiders 32, Minnesota Vikings 14

Jan. 9, 1977

Rose Bowl, Pasadena, Calif.

Once upon a time, John Madden was more than a lovable pitchman, broadcaster and video game magnate. He was the brash young coach of the dirtiest, most polarizing team in football. Madden’s coaching pinnacle came with a 16–1 run to Super Bowl glory; he retired after two more seasons, leaving the game with the second-best winning percentage in NFL history. Willie Brown’s interception and 75-yard TD return provided one of those indelible NFL Films moments. It also gave Fran Tarkenton six interceptions (to one TD) in his three Super Bowl appearances.

48. Super Bowl I: Green Bay Packers 35, Kansas City Chiefs 10

Jan. 15, 1967, Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

The game itself was the mismatch everyone expected — the powerful Packers, kings of the NFL, against the plucky but overmatched Chiefs of the upstart AFL. But the dull main course did have a couple of tasty side dishes: Packers receiver Max McGee, fighting a wicked hangover after a late night, was the star of the game, catching seven passes for 138 yards and two TDs, including the first TD in Super Bowl history on a one-handed grab. And the game yielded one of the greatest photos in sports history: Chiefs QB Len Dawson, in the locker room at halftime, sitting in a cheap metal folding chair, a bottle of Fresca at his feet, taking a satisfying drag on a cigarette. It was a simpler time; ask your grandparents.

47. Super Bowl XV: Oakland Raiders 27, Philadelphia Eagles 10

Jan. 25, 1981

Louisiana Superdome, New Orleans, La.

Even into the ’80s, the Super Bowl was a relatively staid, almost quaint affair. The national anthem singer for Super Bowl XV was ’40s big band singer Helen O’Connell; the halftime show was Jim Skinner Productions presents “Mardi Gras Festival.” Not exactly Gaga and Beyoncé. The game itself was equally pedestrian, although Raiders LB Rod Martin set a record with three interceptions.

46. Super Bowl XII: Dallas Cowboys 27, Denver Broncos 10

Jan. 15, 1978

Louisiana Superdome, New Orleans, La.

Believe it or not, this was the first Super Bowl to be shown in prime time; the previous 11 had been Sunday afternoon affairs, like they were a mid-August PGA Tour stop. Denver’s Orange Crush defense got the Broncos to New Orleans, but the Doomsday Defense treated Broncos QB Craig Morton like the 78-year-old relic he was.

45. Super Bowl IV: Kansas City Chiefs 23, Minnesota Vikings 7

Jan. 11, 1970

Tulane Stadium, New Orleans, La.

The Chiefs struck another blow for AFL legitimacy, showing that the Jets’ win the previous year was no fluke, and a wired-for-sound Hank Stram gave NFL Films some priceless soundbites — “Just keep matriculating the ball down the field, boys!” Otis Taylor’s game-clinching 46-yard catch-and-run TD was an all-time highlight.

44. Super Bowl IX: Pittsburgh Steelers 16, Minnesota Vikings 6

Jan. 12, 1975

Tulane Stadium, New Orleans, La.

The dawn of the Steeler dynasty came courtesy of the Steel Curtain, which utterly emasculated Minnesota’s offense, holding it to an all-time Super Bowl low of 119 total yards and forcing five turnovers. The Vikings’ only points came on a blocked punt, and they couldn’t even convert the extra point.

43. Super Bowl V: Baltimore Colts 16, Dallas Cowboys 13

Jan. 17, 1971

Orange Bowl, Miami, Fla.

The first down-to-the-wire Super Bowl gets penalized for its comic display of ineptitude — 11 turnovers and a missed PAT among the follies. Hey, guys — the jayvee’s out back.

42. Super Bowl XXIV: San Francisco 49ers 55, Denver Broncos 10

Jan. 28, 1990

Louisiana Superdome, New Orleans, La.

Denver’s fourth Super Bowl loss was the most humiliating of all, even if it did come at the hands of a historically great offense. Joe Montana led a surgical dissection of Denver’s defense, while the Niners frustrated and harassed John Elway into a passer rating of 19.4 for the game (Montana’s rating was 147.6). The result: the most lopsided Super Bowl of them all. And given the game’s history, that’s saying something.

41. Super Bowl VII: Miami Dolphins 14, Washington Redskins 7

Jan. 14, 1973

Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

The game was the culmination of the only unbeaten season of the Super Bowl era — Miami’s 17–0 march to glory — but it also cemented the image of kickers as unathletic weirdos thanks to Garo Yepremian’s comical attempt at a pass following a blocked field goal attempt. Mike Bass grabbed the loose ball and returned it for Washington’s only points, on the only memorable play of the game.

T-38. Super Bowl XXVI: Washington Redskins 37, Buffalo Bills 24

Jan. 26, 1992

Metrodome, Minneapolis, Minn.

Super Bowl XXVII: Dallas Cowboys 52, Buffalo Bills 17

Jan. 31, 1993

Rose Bowl, Pasadena, Calif.

Super Bowl XXVIII: Dallas Cowboys 30, Buffalo Bills 13

Jan. 30, 1994

Georgia Dome, Atlanta, Ga.

I’m lumping these three together, partly out of convenience, and partly to avoid repeating myself — Bills ineptitude, four Super Bowl losses in a row, turnovers, blah, blah, blah. A couple of bright spots: Dan Beebe made a phenomenal hustle play in defeat, knocking the ball away from a prematurely celebratory Leon Lett on a fumble return in Super Bowl XXVII. And Buffalo held a halftime lead in Super Bowl XXVIII before utterly collapsing. Oh, and Thurman Thomas lost his helmet prior to Super Bowl XXVI and missed the first two plays, so that’s fun. Otherwise, not much to see here.

37. Super Bowl XX: Chicago Bears 46, New England Patriots 10

Jan. 26, 1986

Louisiana Superdome, New Orleans, La.

The Bears were a historically great team with arguably the best defense in NFL history. The Patriots were a Cinderella, relying on journeyman running back (and future loudmouth broadcaster) Craig James. You do the math. The outcome was predictable, the game predictably boring — although New England did jump out to a 3–0 lead. As for James? Five carries, one yard. Good job, good effort.

36. Super Bowl XVIII: Los Angeles Raiders 38, Washington Redskins 9

Jan. 22, 1984

Tampa Stadium, Tampa, Fla.

Theismann may rhyme with Heisman, but Joe rhymes with d’oh. Theismann’s unfortunate pick-6 right before halftime was essentially the death knell for the favored Redskins, who then had to watch as Marcus Allen stuck the knife in with a majestic 74-yard reverse-of-field touchdown that may be the greatest run in Super Bowl history. The Raiders scored on offense, defense and special teams in the thoroughly humiliating beatdown.

35. Super Bowl LIII: New England Patriots 13, Los Angeles Rams 3

Feb. 3, 2019

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Ga.

The Patriots’ sixth and most recent Super Bowl win came in a snoozer that was a throwback to the stultifying defensive struggles of yore. In fact, it was the lowest-scoring Super Bowl in history. Analysts had predicted a shootout, which shows you how much analysts know.

34. Super Bowl XIX: San Francisco 49ers 38, Miami Dolphins 16

Jan. 20, 1985

Stanford Stadium, Stanford, Calif.

In what was widely expected to be an exclamation point on the record-setting passing year put up by Dan Marino, Joe Montana was the dominant presence, passing for 331 yards and three touchdowns, while the Niners shut down the one-dimensional Dolphins offense. Marino threw for 318 mostly meaningless yards and was picked off twice and sacked four times.

33. Super Bowl XXXVII: Tampa Bay Buccaneers 48, Oakland Raiders 21

Jan. 26, 2003

Qualcomm Stadium, San Diego, Calif.

The only real intrigue in this one came years later — when Hall of Famers Tim Brown and Jerry Rice accused Oakland coach Bill Callahan of sabotaging the team’s chances to win by changing the game plan two days before the game. Whatever Callahan’s plan was, it did not work, and that’s being kind. Rich Gannon was intercepted five times, and three of them were returned for touchdowns.

32. Super Bowl XL: Pittsburgh Steelers 21, Seattle Seahawks 10

Feb. 5, 2006

Ford Field, Detroit, Mich.

Super Bowl XL was extra-light on highlights. The winning quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger, had a 22.6 passer rating (9-of-21 for 123 yards and two interceptions). Even worse than the players were the referees, who performed at a sub-replacement level and took away Seattle’s chance to win with one-sided calls. Seahawks coach Mike Holmgren said, “I didn’t know we were going to have to play the guys in the striped shirts as well.” Tellingly, he was not fined for the remark.

31. Super Bowl XXII: Washington Redskins 42, Denver Broncos 10

Jan. 31, 1988

Jack Murphy Stadium, San Diego, Calif.

Historic achievements add luster even when the game largely sucks, and that’s the case here. Doug Williams became the first black quarterback to lead his team to a Super Bowl win, and the Redskins posted a record-shattering 35-point, 353-yard second quarter, erasing a 10–0 first-quarter deficit and adding to Denver’s growing legacy of Super Bowl futility.

30. Super Bowl XLI: Indianapolis Colts 29, Chicago Bears 17

Feb. 4, 2007

Dolphin Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla.

An opening kickoff return touchdown (the Bears’ Devin Hester), a driving rainstorm and an undeserving MVP (the Colts’ Peyton Manning after an underwhelming performance) were the highlights of a sloppily played game that featured eight turnovers. The real highlight: Prince’s halftime performance that featured him shredding in silhouette on “Purple Rain” amidst a downpour.

29. Super Bowl XXIX: San Francisco 49ers 49, San Diego Chargers 26

Jan. 29, 1995

Joe Robbie Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla.

Steve Young obviously felt like he had something to prove, and the result really wasn’t fair. Having escaped the shadow of all-time great Joe Montana, Young staked his own claim to greatness, throwing a record six TD passes — three of them to Jerry Rice, who had 10 catches for 149 yards — against an overmatched Chargers defense.

28. Super Bowl XXXIII: Denver Broncos 34, Atlanta Falcons 19

Jan. 31, 1999

Pro Player Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla.

The Broncos sent John Elway into retirement with his second straight Super Bowl ring, this one coming at the expense of a Falcons team that was apparently just happy to be there. Elway threw for 336 yards and a TD in his swan song.

27. Super Bowl 50: Denver Broncos 24, Carolina Panthers 10

Feb. 7, 2016

Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, Calif.

Some guys get gold watches (or security escorts), but Peyton Manning’s retirement gift was a second Super Bowl ring, courtesy of his defense, which sacked MVP Cam Newton seven times and forced four turnovers. Manning’s offense could muster only 194 yards and 11 first downs, all-time Super Bowl lows for a winning team.

26. Super Bowl XXI: New York Giants 39, Denver Broncos 20

Jan. 25, 1987, Rose Bowl, Pasadena, Calif.

The 1986 Giants were a defensive juggernaut, but it was a historic offensive performance that was the story in this one. Phil Simms, who had completed 55.3 percent of his passes during the regular season and thrown 22 interceptions, was nearly perfect — 22-of-25 (88 percent) for 268 yards, three TDs and no interceptions.

25. Super Bowl XVII: Washington Redskins 27, Miami Dolphins 17

Jan. 30, 1983

Rose Bowl, Pasadena, Calif.

In the game’s key collision, 230-pound freight train John Riggins unsurprisingly got the better of 192-pound DB Don McNeal, shedding McNeal’s tackle and rumbling for a 43-yard touchdown that gave the Redskins the lead for good. Washington rushed for 276 yards, 166 of them by Riggins on 38 bone-crushing carries.

24. Super Bowl XXX: Dallas Cowboys 27, Pittsburgh Steelers 17

Jan. 28, 1996

Sun Devil Stadium, Tempe, Ariz.

In the sport’s most classic case of right place-right time-big money, CB Larry Brown parlayed his two-interception MVP performance in the Cowboys’ third Super Bowl win in four seasons into a huge free agent contract with the Raiders, then promptly started playing like a backup, getting released after 12 games (one start). The Raiders probably should have noticed that both interceptions were thrown right to him.

23. Super Bowl XXXI: Green Bay Packers 35, New England Patriots 21

Jan. 26, 1997

Louisiana Superdome, New Orleans, La.

Heisman winner Desmond Howard had a pretty pedestrian NFL career — with the exception of the 1996 season, when he led the NFL in punt return yardage and average (15.1), with three return TDs. The magic extended into the playoffs, reaching a crescendo in Super Bowl XXXI. With Green Bay clinging to a 27–21 lead after a Patriots touchdown, Howard returned the ensuing kickoff 99 yards for a clinching score. For the game, he had 90 punt return yards and 154 kickoff return yards, tying a Super Bowl record with 244 all-purpose yards and becoming the first player to win Super Bowl MVP solely on the basis of his special teams performance.

22. Super Bowl XVI: San Francisco 49ers 26, Cincinnati Bengals 21

Jan. 24, 1982

Pontiac Silverdome, Pontiac, Mich.

The Bill Walsh-Joe Montana partnership was one of the most productive in NFL history. In Montana’s first season as the full-time starter, he guided the Niners to their first Super Bowl win after staking San Francisco to a 20–0 halftime lead. A furious Ken Anderson-led comeback wasn’t enough, though it did a little drama to what had been a one-sided game.

21. Super Bowl XLIV: New Orleans Saints 31, Indianapolis Colts 17

Feb. 7, 2010

Sun Life Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla.

The gutsiest call in Super Bowl history — Sean Payton’s decision to try an onside kick on the opening play of the second half with his team trailing 10–6 — gave the Saints the momentum shift they needed to earn their first Super Bowl win. A second decisive play happened in the waning moments. With the Colts trailing 24–17 and driving for a potential tying score, Tracy Porter intercepted a Peyton Manning pass and returned it 74 yards for a touchdown.

20. Super Bowl III: New York Jets 16, Baltimore Colts 7

Jan. 12, 1969

Orange Bowl, Miami, Fla.

In terms of historical value, this game — the first to bear the trademarked title of “Super Bowl” — probably ranks No. 1. The Jets’ monumental upset legitimized an entire league just in time for the NFL-AFL merger a year later, and it helped make the Super Bowl the transcendent, communal event that it remains today. It also secured the legend of Joe Namath, arguably pro football’s first pop culture icon, who had guaranteed victory during the week leading up to the game and left the field flashing the No. 1 sign in a classic slo-mo moment for the ages.

19. Super Bowl XLV: Green Bay Packers 31, Pittsburgh Steelers 25

Feb. 6, 2011

Cowboys Stadium, Arlington, Texas

The first and so far only Super Bowl win of the Aaron Rodgers era in Green Bay, this one saw the Pack hold the upper hand for most of the contest. In fact, they never trailed, and despite the final score, it never really felt like they were in danger. Rodgers was pretty flawless — 24-of-39 for 303 yards and three TDs — and the Packers forced three turnovers without turning it over themselves.

18. Super Bowl XIII: Pittsburgh Steelers 35, Dallas Cowboys 31

Jan. 21, 1979

Orange Bowl, Miami, Fla.

The second of three Steelers-Cowboys Super Bowls was a thriller. Terry Bradshaw hit Lynn Swann and John Stallworth for a combined 10 receptions for 239 yards and three TDs as Pittsburgh built a 35–17 lead, only to see Dallas mount a furious rally that was finally snuffed out when the Cowboys failed to recover an onside kick with 22 seconds left. In a game of ebbs and flows, a decisive moment came when Steelers kicker Roy Gerela slipped on a kickoff, accidentally squibbing the ball in the direction of DT Randy White, who had a cast on his hand and fumbled the ball to the Steelers at the Cowboys 18-yard line, setting up Pittsburgh’s final touchdown. Sometimes it’s the little things.

17. Super Bowl XXXVI: New England Patriots 20, St. Louis Rams 17

Feb. 3, 2002

Louisiana Superdome, New Orleans, La.

With the game tied at 17 late in the fourth quarter, and New England out of timeouts, analyst John Madden urged the Patriots to settle for the tie and head to overtime. Instead, Tom Brady maneuvered the Patriots into field-goal range, and Adam Vinatieri drilled the game-winner from 48 yards on the game’s final play — the first time a Super Bowl had been won on the final snap. And a dynasty was born. The Patriots slowed the Rams’ Greatest Show on Turf, posting three takeaways, including a pick-6.

16. Super Bowl LIV: Kansas City Chiefs 31, San Francisco 49ers 20

Feb. 2, 2020

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla.

With the fourth quarter ticking away, the 49ers led 20–10. Then came perhaps the most shocking collapse in the game’s history (at least the most shocking since the Falcons’ collapse three years earlier). Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs scored three TDs in five minutes of game time to earn their first title in 50 years and three weeks.

15. Super Bowl X: Pittsburgh Steelers 21, Dallas Cowboys 17

Jan. 18, 1976

Orange Bowl, Miami, Fla.

Finally — in its 10th incarnation, the Super Bowl delivered a competitive, well-played game. Lynn Swann’s otherwise solid but largely unremarkable career earned a Hall of Fame sheen thanks to his spectacular four-catch, 161-yard performance, and the game came down to the final play — a Roger Staubach interception in the end zone.

14. Super Bowl XLIV: New York Giants 21, New England Patriots 17

Feb. 5, 2012

Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Ind.

For a second time, Eli Manning outdueled Tom Brady in a Super Bowl and the Giants beat the favored Patriots for the Vince Lombardi Trophy. Trailing 17–9, the Giants scored the game’s final 12 points, taking the lead for good with an epic 88-yard drive that featured a clutch Manning-to-Mario Manningham 38-yard sideline completion and ended with Ahmad Bradshaw’s TD run with 57 seconds left. The G-men survived a Brady Hail Mary on the game’s final play to win their fourth Super Bowl. To add historical context: One of the stars of the game was Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez, whose life would soon spiral into murder, imprisonment and suicide.

13. Super Bowl XLVII: Baltimore Ravens 34, San Francisco 49ers 31

Feb. 3, 2013

Mercedez-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, La.

The second half was delayed by a power outage, resulting in some panicked time-filling by the broadcast team and giving rise to a hilarious SNL sketch, back when there was such a thing. The actual game — dubbed the “Har-bowl” thanks to opposing coaches John and Jim Harbaugh — started out one-sided but turned out great thanks to a Colin Kaepernick-led comeback by the Niners from a 28–6 deficit.

12. Super Bowl XIV: Pittsburgh Steelers 31, Los Angeles Rams 19

Jan. 20, 1980

Rose Bowl, Pasadena, Calif.

The 12-point margin of victory doesn’t reflect just how thrilling this game was. The Rams had sneaked into the playoffs following a 9–7 regular season and were 10.5-point underdogs, but they led 13–10 at halftime and were still clinging to a 19–17 fourth-quarter lead when Terry Bradshaw hit John Stallworth with a 74-yard TD pass that was captured by photographer Walter Iooss with the following week’s Sports Illustrated cover shot. Another Stallworth catch led to the clinching touchdown late in the fourth quarter. Rams DE Jack Youngblood played the game (and the entire playoffs) on a broken leg. Legend.

T-10. Super Bowl XXXVIII: New England Patriots 32, Carolina Panthers 29

Feb. 1, 2004

Reliant Stadium, Houston, Texas

Super Bowl XXXIX: New England Patriots 24, Philadelphia Eagles 21

Feb. 6, 2005

ALLTEL Stadium, Jacksonville, Fla.

These back-to-back three-point wins, giving New England three Vince Lombardi trophies in four years, cemented the Patriots as the pre-eminent dynasty of the 21st Century. Equally thrilling, equally nail-biting, they deserve equal treatment on this list. In the Patriots-Panthers shootout, both Tom Brady and Jake Delhomme passed for 300-plus yards and three TDs. It was one of the best played of all Super Bowls, although the whole thing was tainted by an exposed boob, and I don’t mean Kid Rock, although he was there too. The next year featured a duel of receivers — Terrell Owens, who caught nine passes from Donovan McNabb for 122 yards, and Deion Branch, who caught 11 Brady passes for 133 yards. The Patriots are still the last team with back-to-back Super Bowl wins.

9. Super Bowl XXXII: Denver Broncos 31, Green Bay Packers 24

Jan. 25, 1998

Qualcomm Stadium, San Diego, Calif.

Some of the best Super Bowls have been massive upsets, and this one falls into that category. The powerful Brett Favre-led Packers were 11-point favorites, but a determined John Elway provided the will, and Terrell Davis, fighting a migraine, provided the heart and the legs in the upset. Davis rushed for 157 yards and three touchdowns, including the winning touchdown with 1:45 left. Denver’s win snapped a 13-game NFC winning streak in the big game. Remarkably, given the strength of Reggie White and the rest of the Packers front, Denver had no negative plays aside from two kneel-downs.

8. Super Bowl XXXIV: St. Louis Rams 23, Tennessee Titans 16

Jan. 30, 2000

Georgia Dome, Atlanta, Ga.

One yard short. Tennessee’s postseason run, which began with the Music City Miracle in the Wild Card round, ended with Kevin Dyson futilely waving the ball at the goal line after being tackled by Mike Jones a yard short of the end zone on the game’s final play following a frantic final drive. Kurt Warner completed his storybook rise from grocery stocker to Super Bowl MVP, hitting Isaac Bruce on a 73-yard fourth-quarter catch and run for the decisive touchdown.

7. Super Bowl XXIII: San Francisco 49ers 20, Cincinnati Bengals 16

Jan. 22, 1989

Joe Robbie Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla.

With his team trailing 16–13 and at their own 8-yard line with 3:10 left, Joe Montana spotted John Candy in the stands, diffused the tension in the huddle and then led arguably the greatest drive in Super Bowl history and the defining drive of his career, one that culminated with a 10-yard strike to John Taylor with 39 seconds left. Montana’s heroics deflected attention from game MVP Jerry Rice’s historic output (much to Rice’s chagrin) — 11 catches for 215 yards and a touchdown. But the moment belonged to Montana, who finished 23-of-36 for 357 yards and two TDs.

6. Super Bowl LII: Philadelphia Eagles 41, New England Patriots 33

Feb. 4, 2018

U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minn.

This was a fun one — two teams unable to stop each other, digging deep into the playbook to find new ways to score. The game produced the most combined yards (1,151) and fewest combined punts (one) in Super Bowl history. Probably the signature moment: the Philly Special, a trick play by the Eagles that resulted in a touchdown reception by quarterback Nick Foles, the first player both to throw and catch a touchdown in a Super Bowl. NFL Films called it “a play that the Eagles had never called before, run on 4th down by an undrafted rookie running back (Corey Clement) pitching the football to a third-string tight end (Trey Burton) who had never attempted an NFL pass before, throwing to a backup quarterback who had never caught an NFL (or college) pass before, [pulled off] on the biggest stage for football.” To underscore the ephemeral nature of NFL success: Eagles coach Doug Pederson was recently fired.

5. Super Bowl XLII: New York Giants 17, New England Patriots 14

Feb. 3, 2008

University of Phoenix Stadium, Glendale, Ariz.

This legendary game can be boiled down to one play involving an otherwise undistinguished receiver who had been targeted five times all season. In terms of degree of difficulty, few plays in any game — much less the Super Bowl — can match David Tyree’s effort in the waning moments of Super Bowl XLII. The Giants trailed the undefeated Patriots 14–10 with 1:16 left and were facing a third-and-five on their own 44-yard line. Eli Manning had to play Houdini in the pocket to avoid getting sacked by multiple Patriots defenders, escaping pressure for just long enough to launch a desperation jump ball in Tyree’s direction as the receiver battled for position with All-Pro defender Rodney Harrison. Impossibly, Tyree caught the ball by pinning it with one hand to the top of his helmet, earning the Giants a first down with a 32-yard gain. Four plays later, Manning floated a 13-yard game-winning touchdown pass to a wide-open Plaxico Burress to give the Patriots their one and only loss of the season.

4. Super Bowl XLIII: Pittsburgh Steelers 27, Arizona Cardinals 23

Feb. 1, 2009

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Fla.

One of the greatest of all Super Bowls featured two of the best plays in football history, both by the Steelers. First, just before halftime, Steelers LB James Harrison baited Kurt Warner into an interception at the Steelers goal line, and Harrison embarked on a 100-yard odyssey that was equal parts thrilling and exhausting to watch. A booth review confirmed the score, giving the Steelers a 17–7 halftime lead. It wouldn’t be the last critical booth review of the game. After Arizona rallied to take a 23–20 lead on a 64-yard Warner-to-Larry Fitzgerald touchdown, Ben Roethlisberger led an eight-play, 78-yard march that culminated with a stunning Santonio Holmes toe-tap TD with 35 seconds left that looked impossible in real time and required a lengthy booth review to confirm. Warner had his third 300-yard Super Bowl, but as in his other loss in Super Bowl XXXVI, his pick-6 was a dagger.

3. Super Bowl XLIX: New England Patriots 28, Seattle Seahawks 24

Feb. 1, 2015

University of Phoenix Stadium, Glendale, Ariz.

It was a twist ending on par with “The Sixth Sense.” The Seahawks were at the Patriots 1-yard line with 26 seconds left and one timeout in their pocket. They had Beast Mode himself, Marshawn Lynch, in the backfield, and he had already rushed for 102 punishing yards and a touchdown. And Pete Carroll … decides to throw the ball? Ricardo Lockette did flash open on a slant, but rookie undrafted free agent CB Malcolm Butler diagnosed the play and arrived in time to snatch the ball from Lockette’s grasp. Analyst Chris Collinsworth spoke for many of us: “I cannot believe the call. You’ve got Marshawn Lynch in the backfield. You’ve got a guy that has been borderline unstoppable in this part of the field. I can’t believe the call.” New England was able to run out the clock and win what might have been the most evenly matched and hotly contested Super Bowl of them all. Tom Brady passed for 328 yards and four touchdowns. And instead of a back-to-back Super Bowl champion coach, Carroll became The Guy Who Passed Instead of Giving It to Marshawn Lynch.

2. Super Bowl LI: New England Patriots 34, Atlanta Falcons 28 (OT)

Feb. 5, 2017

NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas

Not since General Sherman had such unnecessary destruction and heartbreak been inflicted on Atlanta, only this time, it was partly self-inflicted. The Falcons took a 28–3 lead with 8:31 left in the third quarter, and the people who track these things pegged their chances of winning at 99.8 percent at that point. They still led 28–9 entering the fourth quarter. But by continuing to try to score via the pass, Atlanta failed to kill the clock and kept the Patriots in the game, throwing in clock-stopping penalties and a Matt Ryan fumble for good measure. Not surprisingly, New England capitalized, scoring 19 fourth-quarter points — a field goal, two TDs and two two-point conversions — to send the game to overtime, where they won the toss and proceeded to drive for the winning score, in the process becoming the first team to win a Super Bowl having never held a lead in regulation. Tom Brady earned MVP honors after completing 43-of-62 passes for 466 yards and two TDs. Again, a great game — but why, Atlanta?

1. Super Bowl XXV: New York Giants 20, Buffalo Bills 19

Jan. 27, 1991

Tampa Stadium, Tampa, Fla.

It started with Whitney Houston’s majestic wartime national anthem, back when football was a celebration of America (although, I must ask — why the track suit?), and it got better from there. In a brutally intense see-saw affair that saw five lead changes, the Giants’ ball-control offense finally staked the G-men to a tenuous one-point fourth-quarter lead. With time waning, Buffalo’s electric no-huddle got the Bills into position for a potential game-winning 47-yard field goal by Scott Norwood with eight seconds left, but the kick cruelly drifted wide right. It was the first of Buffalo’s four straight Super Bowl losses, but unlike the other three, it was a game that the Bills played well enough to win. Neither team committed a turnover, a Super Bowl first. Sorry, Bills fans: This may have been the perfect football game, and it was the greatest Super Bowl of them all.

