https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2021/01/28/whoa-nyt-journo-stunned-by-report-that-andrew-cuomo-may-have-undercounted-nursing-home-covid19-deaths-by-as-much-as-50/

Recently, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that “more people died than needed to die in COVID”:

.@NYGovCuomo: “Incompetent government kills people. More people died than needed to die in Covid. That’s the truth.” pic.twitter.com/kSiTDCUSFY — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 26, 2021

Apparently he was undercounting:

The Cuomo administration undercounted coronavirus-related deaths at nursing homes by as much as 50%, New York’s attorney general said. https://t.co/3L81TxJdNv — The New York Times (@nytimes) January 28, 2021

Whoa. New York state has been dramatically undercounting Covid-19 deaths in nursing homes, according to an investigation by the attorney general. The actual number of deaths may be 50% higher than Gov. Andrew Cuomo has told the public: https://t.co/OQPU3KXJl6 (by @jessemckinley) — Brian M. Rosenthal (@brianmrosenthal) January 28, 2021

“Whoa.”

Didn’t we know this months ago??? — Kyle (@UKfanKyle) January 28, 2021

Wait, haven’t we known this for months? — reaction.gif (@TheReactionGif) January 28, 2021

It’s taken this long for the AG to look into this? We’ve been asking for the numbers since May. https://t.co/fulqwvehxY — Ed Morrissey (@EdMorrissey) January 28, 2021

Well, at least the New York Times has finally decided this is a story worth looking into.

Welcome to July, New York Times. https://t.co/uIiKV5mfX9 — Joe Cunningham (@JoePCunningham) January 28, 2021

Yeah, we’ve known this for months. Welcome to the club. — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) January 28, 2021

MSM when it’s been in plain sight for months and months pic.twitter.com/apQzOUVz1k — The Kirbler (@Kirbler15) January 28, 2021

Yay, journalism is back on! — adcrs (@UCCyeahuknowme) January 28, 2021

So you’re finally paying attention to a story that you ignored for the last year? Do not expect any congratulations on finally doing your job. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) January 28, 2021

Subscribe to the New York Times and get last July’s news todayhttps://t.co/YpUzHTf7qP — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) January 28, 2021

Better late than never, we guess.

