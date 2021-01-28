https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2021/01/28/whoa-nyt-journo-stunned-by-report-that-andrew-cuomo-may-have-undercounted-nursing-home-covid19-deaths-by-as-much-as-50/

Recently, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that “more people died than needed to die in COVID”:

Apparently he was undercounting:

“Whoa.”

Well, at least the New York Times has finally decided this is a story worth looking into.

Better late than never, we guess.

