https://hannity.com/media-room/whos-in-charge-biden-quietly-agrees-to-new-commission-to-study-supreme-court-reform/

President Biden confirmed his “commitment” to studying “Supreme Court Reform” this week as the progressive wing of his party pushes to “pack the courts” with additional Justices while the Democrats control both chambers of Congress and the White House.

“The President remains committed to an expert study of the role and debate over reform of the court and will have more to say in the coming weeks,” a White House official told Fox News.

“The Supreme Court has become too partisan and too political, and with a united Democratic government, the time to act is now,” Demand Justice Executive Director Brian Fallon said in a statement Wednesday. “The 6-3 Republican-appointed majority consistently sides with Republican politicians and corporate interests over the American people, and we must act before they rig the rules of our democracy even further.”

“If elected, what I will do is I’ll put together a national commission, a bipartisan commission of scholars, constitutional scholars, Democrats, Republicans, liberals, conservatives,” Biden said during his campaign. “I will ask them to, over 180 days, come back to me with recommendations as to how to reform the court system because it’s getting out of whack.”

Read the full report at Fox News.

DEM SENATOR: Joe Biden May Have to Pack the Courts to ‘Rebalance Our Federal Judiciary’ posted by Hannity Staff – 10.19.20 Democratic Senator Chris Coons doubled-down on his party’s threat to “pack the courts” if Republicans confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett before the election; saying the move might be necessary to “rebalance our federal judiciary.” “If Barrett is confirmed and Democrats win back the Senate would you vote to expand the number of justices on the Supreme Court if it came up for a vote? Is that something you would be in favor of?” Tapper asked. “Well Jake, like Joe Biden, I’m not a fan of expanding the court,” Coons replied. “We have a few weeks here to see whether there are four Republicans who will step back from this precipice.” “It is the Republican majority that’s responsible for racing forward with this extreme unqualified nominee, unqualified because of her extreme judicial philosophy and that is who should be bearing the brunt at the ballot box in this election,” Coons continued. “We need to focus on that and then if we happen to be in the fact pattern where we have a President Biden we’ll have to look at what the right steps are to rebalance our federal judiciary.” Read the full report at the Daily Caller. BIDEN on COURT PACKING: If I Answer That Question, It Will Be ‘The Headline In Every One of Your Papers’ posted by Hannity Staff – 10.08.20 Former Vice President Joe Biden stumped in Phoenix Thursday alongside Kamala Harris; once-again refusing to say if he plans on packing the Supreme Court with additional justices should he win the White House. “Some of you have covered national politics before. The rest of the world is laughing at us. It’s an embarrassment. It’s got to stop. You’ll know my opinion on court packing when the election is over. It’s a great question, and I don’t blame you for asking,” said Biden. “The moment I answer that question, the headline in every one of your papers will be about that!” he added. Joe Biden: “You’ll know my opinion on court packing when the election is over.” pic.twitter.com/uYEXZHHAp1 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 8, 2020 Watch Biden’s comments above.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

