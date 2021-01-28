https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/wild-story-from-the-capitol-breach/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

A geophysicist from Colorado allegedly dragged a police officer down a set of stairs during the Capitol breach — and then bought a plane ticket to Switzerland before attempting suicide in Westchester County in the days after the siege, it was revealed in court this week.

Jeffrey Sabol, 51, was ordered held without bail at his initial court appearance in White Plains federal court, where a judge called the evidence against him “very disturbing and deeply troubling.”

Images show Sabol holding a police baton against an officer’s neck during the siege, Assistant US Attorney Ben Gianforte said at the court proceeding. Prosecutors believe Sabol wrested the club away from another officer in the melee, which may result in additional charges being filed against him.

Sabol admitted to clashing with a police officer at the riot, but claimed to be in a “fit of rage,” Gianforte said.

After the riot, Sabol traveled to the New York City area, where he contemplated fleeing the country and attempted suicide, prosecutors allege. At some point while he was in Westchester County, he bought a plane ticket to Zurich, Switzerland, a non-extradition country with the U.S.

“He actually tried to flee the country. He buys a ticket to a place where he thinks he won’t get shipped back home to face the music.” He was arrested by the FBI at the Westchester County Medical Center, where he was recovering from his suicide attempt.