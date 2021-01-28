https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2021/01/28/you-almost-had-me-murdered-3-weeks-ago-sorry-ted-cruz-but-it-doesnt-sound-like-aoc-wants-to-work-with-you-after-all/

Remember that time a few minutes ago when Ted Cruz agreed with AOC about Robinhood’s stock shenanigans?

Yeah, well, put the guitars away, because “Kumbaya” is apparently over:

I am happy to work with Republicans on this issue where there’s common ground, but you almost had me murdered 3 weeks ago so you can sit this one out. Happy to work w/ almost any other GOP that aren’t trying to get me killed. In the meantime if you want to help, you can resign. https://t.co/4mVREbaqqm — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 28, 2021

While you conveniently talk about “moving on,” a second Capitol police officer lost their life yesterday in the still-raging aftermath of the attacks you had a role in. This isn’t a joke. We need accountability, and that includes a new Senator from Texas.https://t.co/IQ69aZIt3v — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 28, 2021

You haven’t even apologized for the serious physical + mental harm you contributed to from Capitol Police & custodial workers to your own fellow members of Congress. In the meantime, you can get off my timeline & stop clout-chasing. Thanks. Happy to work with other GOP on this. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 28, 2021

Annnnd that’s why Republicans shouldn’t get too excited when AOC says something they like.

AOC disabusing Republicans of any notion she’ll work across the aisle. “If you want to help, you can resign.” https://t.co/OExgyUgp3Z — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 28, 2021

This is why AOC will never be a powerful figure. She refuses to work with anyone to get anything done. https://t.co/UR9BqFYPbO — PoliMath (@politicalmath) January 28, 2021

AOC gonna AOC.

She’s always gotta take it one step too far and thus lose any credibility. Ted Cruz did not almost have you murdered, AOC. JFC. https://t.co/myDZatKBqw — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) January 28, 2021

so what you’re saying is you actually aren’t interested in doing anything but complaining on twitter https://t.co/mv41Zm1pn2 — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) January 28, 2021

Correct.

Here’s a fun little thought exercise:

Imagine if Steve Scalise had tweeted this at Bernie Sanders. Democrats would have lost their marbles. https://t.co/t7pVAQyJop — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) January 28, 2021

Without a doubt. But we’ll never know for sure, as Steve Scalise didn’t do that.

Remember when Steve Scalise was shot by a Bernie bro and never pulled this shit? https://t.co/TRAbOdvqwG — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) January 28, 2021

