Remember that time a few minutes ago when Ted Cruz agreed with AOC about Robinhood’s stock shenanigans?

Yeah, well, put the guitars away, because “Kumbaya” is apparently over:

Annnnd that’s why Republicans shouldn’t get too excited when AOC says something they like.

AOC gonna AOC.

Correct.

Here’s a fun little thought exercise:

Without a doubt. But we’ll never know for sure, as Steve Scalise didn’t do that.

