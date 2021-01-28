https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2021/01/28/your-move-twitter-citizen-fact-checkers-are-using-birdwatch-to-call-out-aoc-for-accusing-ted-cruz-of-attempted-murder/
About The Author
Related Posts
After attacking them earlier in the streets, Antifa and BLM now harassing Trump supporters at restaurants and hotels in DC
November 14, 2020
'Bleeping stupid'! NowThis News accidentally explains how middle class pays less in taxes under Trump
October 29, 2020
WHOA: The Epoch Times' timeline-thread on what happened in Atlanta on election night is an infuriating must-read
December 10, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy