Thirteen people were shot, two fatally, Thursday alone in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported that the first of the two fatalities occurred around 12:2o p.m., at which time a 24-year-old man was shot and killed after firing shots into a business “in the 1900 block of South State Street.” He was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the face and pronounced dead.

ABC 7 reported the second fatality occurred around 5:10 p.m., as a 22-year-old was shot in the neck while riding in a vehicle “in the 2300 block of West Monroe Street.”

The driver of the vehicle in which the 22-year-old was riding “tore through the back lot of South Side Home Depot” trying to escape the attackers. The vehicle stopped in the store’s lumber yard.

The 22-year-old was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead. Another vehicle occupant was treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Breitbart News noted that 30 people were shot, six fatally, last weekend in Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago.

The Chicago Tribune reported 196 people were shot in Chicago from January 1, 2021, through January 25, 2021. The Tribune noted that 44 were killed in the city from January 1, 2021, through January 25, 2021.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News.

