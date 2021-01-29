6 dead from liquid nitrogen leak at poultry plant

Posted by | Jan 29, 2021 | | 0 |

6 dead from liquid nitrogen leak at poultry plant

https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/6-dead-from-liquid-nitrogen-leak-at-poultry-plant/

By Andrew Trunsky
Daily Caller News Foundation

At least six people were killed and nine were injured in a liquid nitrogen leak at a Georgia poultry plant, officials said.

Firefighters arrived at the Foundation Food Group plant in Gainesville, Georgia just after 10 a.m. on Thursday after receiving reports of burns, said Zach Brackett, a local fire chief, at a news conference.

TRENDING: Just 10 years ago, Pelosi celebrated a mob invading a state Capitol

Firefighters found a “large contingent of employees that had evacuated, along with multiple victims that were in that crowd that were also experiencing medical emergencies around the facility,” Brackett said.

Though most workers had evacuated once firefighters arrived, officials found five people dead inside the plant, and a sixth died after being transported to a local emergency room, said Beth Downs, a spokesman for the Northeast Georgia Medical Center. She added that three of the nine people hospitalized were in critical condition, according to the Associated Press.

An additional 130 people at the scene were bussed to a nearby church for further medical evaluation, Brackett said.

Nick Ancrum, the vice president of human resources for Foundation Food Group, called the situation a “tragic accident,” adding that “preliminary indications were that a nitrogen line ruptured inside the facility,” according to a local Georgia outlet.

Were safety issues violated at the poultry plant?

0% (0 Votes)

0% (0 Votes)

“Those lost today include maintenance, supervisory and management team members. Every team member is equally important to us and our hearts go out to the families and constituents who have suffered such a devastating loss,” he said. “Until this investigation is completed, we cannot say precisely how this accident occurred.”

In a statement, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said that his family’s “hearts are broken hearing about the tragedy that took place,” and asked “all Georgians to join us in praying for the families facing a terrible loss and the other employees who are receiving medical care.”

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

wnd-donation-graphic-2-2019

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Rate:

About The Author

WND News Services

Related Posts

Why I will not give up

Why I will not give up

December 21, 2020

California's turning purple – Georgians, take heed

California's turning purple – Georgians, take heed

December 29, 2020

GOP takes off gloves in Warnock race, slams Dem with brutal domestic-violence ad

GOP takes off gloves in Warnock race, slams Dem with brutal domestic-violence ad

December 30, 2020

Report: More than 300,000 people have fled NYC amid crime and COVID

Report: More than 300,000 people have fled NYC amid crime and COVID

November 15, 2020

6 dead from liquid nitrogen leak at poultry plant

Posted by | Jan 29, 2021 | | 0 |

6 dead from liquid nitrogen leak at poultry plant

https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/6-dead-from-liquid-nitrogen-leak-at-poultry-plant/

By Andrew Trunsky
Daily Caller News Foundation

At least six people were killed and nine were injured in a liquid nitrogen leak at a Georgia poultry plant, officials said.

Firefighters arrived at the Foundation Food Group plant in Gainesville, Georgia just after 10 a.m. on Thursday after receiving reports of burns, said Zach Brackett, a local fire chief, at a news conference.

TRENDING: Just 10 years ago, Pelosi celebrated a mob invading a state Capitol

Firefighters found a “large contingent of employees that had evacuated, along with multiple victims that were in that crowd that were also experiencing medical emergencies around the facility,” Brackett said.

Though most workers had evacuated once firefighters arrived, officials found five people dead inside the plant, and a sixth died after being transported to a local emergency room, said Beth Downs, a spokesman for the Northeast Georgia Medical Center. She added that three of the nine people hospitalized were in critical condition, according to the Associated Press.

An additional 130 people at the scene were bussed to a nearby church for further medical evaluation, Brackett said.

Nick Ancrum, the vice president of human resources for Foundation Food Group, called the situation a “tragic accident,” adding that “preliminary indications were that a nitrogen line ruptured inside the facility,” according to a local Georgia outlet.

Were safety issues violated at the poultry plant?

0% (0 Votes)

0% (0 Votes)

“Those lost today include maintenance, supervisory and management team members. Every team member is equally important to us and our hearts go out to the families and constituents who have suffered such a devastating loss,” he said. “Until this investigation is completed, we cannot say precisely how this accident occurred.”

In a statement, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said that his family’s “hearts are broken hearing about the tragedy that took place,” and asked “all Georgians to join us in praying for the families facing a terrible loss and the other employees who are receiving medical care.”

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

wnd-donation-graphic-2-2019

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Rate:

About The Author

WND News Services

Related Posts

Apple warns iPhone 12, MagSafe accessories may interfere with medical devices

Apple warns iPhone 12, MagSafe accessories may interfere with medical devices

January 29, 2021

Mainstream media accused of embracing 'a partisan role'

Mainstream media accused of embracing 'a partisan role'

January 16, 2021

Dow surges more than 400, closes above 30,000 for first time ever

Dow surges more than 400, closes above 30,000 for first time ever

November 24, 2020

Is it wrong to discriminate or show prejudice?

Is it wrong to discriminate or show prejudice?

November 24, 2020

Subscribe to Clarion News

Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.