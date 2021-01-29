https://cnsnews.com/index.php/article/washington/melanie-arter/giroir-cuomos-decision-send-covid-patients-nursing-homes

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

(CNSNews.com) – New York Attorney General Letitia James released a report on Thursday on New York nursing homes’ response to COVID-19, which found that nursing home deaths were undercounted by as much as 50 percent.

“Among those findings were that a larger number of nursing home residents died from COVID-19 than the New York State Department of Health’s (DOH) published nursing home data reflected and may have been undercounted by as much as 50 percent,” the attorney general’s office said in a press release.

“The investigations also revealed that nursing homes’ lack of compliance with infection control protocols put residents at increased risk of harm, and facilities that had lower pre-pandemic staffing ratings had higher COVID-19 fatality rates,” it added.

Former Assistant HHS Secretary and Coronavirus Testing Czar Adm. Brett Giroir told Fox News’s “America’s Newsroom” on Friday that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s decision to send COVID patients to nursing homes last year was “tragic and anti-science-based.”

“I think this report yesterday speaks for itself that it was truly a tragic and anti-science-based decision to send sick infectious people back to nursing homes. If there were ever the public health equivalent of putting out the fire with gasoline that’s exactly what happened, and I think the report yesterday just shows the tragic consequences are even now becoming more evident,” Giroir said.

When asked why people should assume that what the attorney general is saying is correct given that the number of nursing home deaths were undercounted, Giroir said James’ report was “very fact based,” and the attorney general “did a good job.”

“I can’t say whether it’s 12,000 or 8,000 or 15,000, but the bottom line is just this. It was a poor decision at the time that cost many lives. The number of lives it cost was amplified yesterday by the attorney general’s report. Clearly, nursing homes were the most severely affected population. They were the most at risk and vulnerable,” he said.

“The one place you don’t send infected patients back to is nursing homes. There were numerous other choices that were better. In fact, every choice would have been better than that, and I just think you are seeing the tragic consequences of that,” Giroir said.

Giroir disputed Cuomo’s assertion that the federal government is to blame for the governor’s decision to send COVID patients to nursing homes.

“That’s completely non-true. What Governor Cuomo said is the nursing homes had to take back these patients. They were mandated to do that. What the CDC said is under very specific circumstances where a nursing home had all the training, had all the PPE, had all the isolation requirements, all the staff, all the training, then it would be permissible to do so. In no way was this federal government guidance. That is absolutely wrong, and he can’t shift the blame. He has to own this one,” Giroir said.

On the South Africa variant, which was recently found in two people who tested positive in South Carolina, Giroir was asked whether COVID-19 testing keeps up with the variants.

“So in general, the tests we have will not detect that it’s a specific variant. If you’re with a variant, you will test positive, but the normal routine tests will not tell you whether you have a variant or not. That has to go to a different type of test called sequencing where the entire genetic code of that virus is sequenced or at least the portions that are there. That is done more in a surveillance methodology not in a routine testing methodology,” he said.

On the issue of opioid abuse, host Bill Hemmer noted that the Biden administration broke down some barriers that the Trump administration’s set up to prevent opioid abuse.

“Well, it’s probably one of the most inconceivable and anti-science decisions and anti-patient decisions I could ever imagine. Right now, about one million physicians can prescribe oxycodone, hydrocodone, morphine, fentanyl to any patient they want but because of antiquated laws and overregulation only 66,000 of those 1 million can prescribe medication-assisted treatment that is the number one treatment we have against opioid use disorder,” Giroir said.

“What we did was issue practice guidelines that would allow any physician who can prescribe morphine or oxy to also be able to prescribe that lifesaving treatment. The Biden administration reversed this. This is inconceivable to me. Nearly every medical society supports this. The National Academy of Medicine, 39 state attorney generals. There’s bipartisan legislation that would support this,” he said.

“We know that the opioid crisis is getting worse partially because of the pandemic. We expect that there will be 85 to 90,000 deaths in the U.S. in 2020 due to drug overdoses. The majority of them are due to opioids, and this is one thing we can do, provide treatment. How can the Democrats be against providing treatment to all those who need it? So I am really shocked and dismayed and really want everybody to understand that this is a blow for the treatment of people who are suffering with this chronic disease,” Giroir added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

