An incendiary remark by the leader of the “Squad” in Congress, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, D-N.Y., has landed in the lap of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Cortez claimed on Thursday that Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas tried to have her killed, blaming him and other lawmakers for the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 that forced Congress members to adjourn and seek refuge.

Now, Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, has asked Pelosi to discipline the New York lawmaker.

“It has come to my attention that Representative Alexandria Ocasio Cortez sent out a tweet a few hours ago in which she accused Senator Ted Cruz, in essence, of attempted murder,” he wrote in a letter Friday to the California Democrat.

“It is completely unacceptable behavior for a member of Congress to make this kind of scurrilous charge against another member in the House or Senate for simply engaging in speech and debate regarding electors as they interpreted the Constitution.”

He warned that without a retraction and an apology, Congress members “will be forced to find alternative means to condemn this regrettable statement.”

The Media Research Center commented Thursday on Twitter: “A deranged member of Congress accusing a US Senator of attempted murder? If Trump had lied like this, you would have shut him down.”

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, called the remark by Ocasio-Cortez “neither acceptable nor excusable.”

“I believe that, as a conference , we should immediately and publicly call on her to retract her statement and apologize. If she refuses to do so — and perhaps even if she doesn’t — I think she should be admonished or censured by the House. This is not acceptable. … It violates every instinct in me to sit back and do nothing in response to such an accusation. Especially at a moment like this one, we really shouldn’t ignore it.”

Ocasio-Cortez had stated to Cruz on Twitter: “I am happy to work with Republicans on this issue where there’s common ground but you almost had me murdered 3 weeks ago so you can sit this one out. Happy to work w/ almost any other GOP that aren’t trying to get me killed.”

Cruz had gone to Twitter to agree with Cortez in her demand for congressional hearings into how and why the financial services company Robinhood Markets blocked retail investors from trading stocks.

The Houston Chronicle said that if Cruz “was trying to extend an olive branch to U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, it certainly didn’t go as planned.”

Ocasio-Cortez claims she was terrified for her life during the Jan. 6 breach of the Capitol.

She connects Cruz to the rioters because he was one of many members of Congress who objected to slates of Electoral College electors due to evidence of election fraud. The constitutional process used by Cruz and more than 100 other members of Congress has been employed by Democrats against every Republican president since Ronald Reagan.

Cruz responded in a low-key fashion, telling reporters “there’s a lot of partisan anger and rage on the Democratic side.”

“It’s not healthy for our country, it’s certainly not conducive of healing or unity, but everyone has to decide how they want to interact with others,” he said, according to USA Today.

