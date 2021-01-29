https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/apple-warns-iphone-12-magsafe-accessories-may-interfere-medical-devices/

(GIZMODO) – Although Apple has long acknowledged that its iPhone 12 lineup and MagSafe accessories may interfere with medical devices, such as pacemakers and defibrillators, it released additional guidance for people who use medical devices on Saturday. The message: Keep your iPhone 12 and MagSafe accessories a safe distance away from your medical device.

In a support article, spotted by MacRumors, Apple explains that the iPhone 12 contains magnets as well as components and radios that emit electromagnetic fields. The company also stated that all its MagSafe accessories contain magnets as well, and that its MagSafe Charger and MagSafe Duo Charger contain radios. These magnets and electromagnetic fields may interfere with medical devices, Apple said.

“Medical devices such as implanted pacemakers and defibrillators might contain sensors that respond to magnets and radios when in close contact,” Apple wrote. “To avoid any potential interactions with these devices, keep your iPhone and MagSafe accessories a safe distance away from your device (more than 6 inches / 15 cm apart or more than 12 inches / 30 cm apart if wirelessly charging). But consult with your physician and your device manufacturer for specific guidelines.”

