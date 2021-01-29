http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/240eRxUmHv8/

Actor Armie Hammer’s estranged wife Elizabeth Chambers expressed shock at the eerie coincidence that the director and co-star of his breakout arthouse starring role are teaming up for a “cannibal love story movie” as Hammer has been accused of writing sexually charged messages discussing cannibalism.

Chambers, who filed for divorce from Hammer last summer, commented on a report about the actor’s former director Luca Guadagnino and co-star Timothée Chalamet working together in the upcoming film Bones & All.

“No. Words.” Chambers commented on an Instagram post mentioning that Hammer’s director and co-star from Call Me By Your Name are teaming up for a “cannibal love story movie,” as captured by the account Comments by Celebs.

The film follows the story of a woman who is “on a cross-country trip as she searches for the father she’s never met in an attempt to understand why she has the urge to kill and eat the people that love her,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Call Me by Your Name was a breakout leading role for Hammer; after a buzzy supporting turn in David Fincher’s The Social Network (2010) landed him starring roles in the high-profile bombs The Lone Ranger (2013) and The Man from U.N.C.L.E. (2015), the gay indie romance was a critical hit and modest box-office success that brought him back into the industry’s good graces.

A few weeks ago, Hammer stepped away from his role starring opposite of Jennifer Lopez in the upcoming film Shotgun Wedding over a social media scandal involving his alleged direct messages (DMs) that appeared to show him sending graphic messages to women and discussing cannibalism.

“I’m not responding to these bullshit claims but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for 4 months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic,” he said.

The actor, however, did find time to make it to the Cayman Islands, where he got himself involved in another social media scandal.

Last week, Hammer was interviewed by the Cayman Islands police involving an incident in which the actor posted an inappropriate video of a woman he called “Miss Cayman” on an Instagram account he apparently kept in secret.

The move prompted the Miss Cayman organization to condemn the incident, adding that it was “disturbed” by the video.

Just this week, Hammer dropped out of a Paramount+ series depicting the making of the classic film The Godfather.

Hammer and Chambers split up last year, after ten years of marriage, according to a report by PEOPLE. They have two children together, a 6-year-old daughter and a 4-year-old son.

