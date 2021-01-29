https://www.theblaze.com/news/army-chaplain-transgender-soldiers-mentally-unfit-investigation

An Army chaplain is under investigation after he reportedly said that transgender soldiers are “mentally unfit” and “unqualified to serve” in the U.S. military.

On Monday, President Joe Biden issued an executive order reversing former President Donald Trump’s ban on transgender people serving in the military.

What are the details?

According to a Friday report from the Daily Mail, Army chaplain Maj. Andrew Calvert is facing an investigation after he made the remarks on an article that appeared on his Facebook feed. He reportedly made the remarks the same day Biden overturned Trump’s previous ban.

“How is rejecting reality (biology) not evidence that a person is mentally unfit (ill), and thus making that person unqualified to serve?” he wrote, as reported by the Daily Mail. “There is little difference in this than over those who believe and argue for a ‘flat earth,’ despite the overwhelming evidence to the contrary. The motivation is different, but the argument is the same.”

The outlet reported that Calvert’s Facebook page has “now seemingly been disabled” and revealed that the Security Force Assistant Command says it has launched an investigation into Calvert’s remarks.

A portion of the statement on the investigation states, “Always remember to ‘Think, Type, Post’ when it comes to engaging in conversation on social media platforms. We are soldiers 24/7 and that means always treating people with dignity and respect. We are aware of the recent comments posted to the Army Times Facebook in regard to the ban being removed on transgender service members. This incident is under investigation.”

The statement continued, “The Security Force Assistant Command Enterprise fully supports the Commander in Chief, Secretary of Defense, and all DoD policies. The United States Army has a strict standard against any form of discrimination based on gender identity.”

