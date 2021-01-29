https://noqreport.com/2021/01/29/bed-bath-beyond-stock-collapses-by-36-after-mike-lindell-canceled/

Amid a boycott in response to its politically motivated decision to drop Mike Lindell’s MyPillow products, shares of Bed Bath & Beyond plunged 36.4% at the close of trading Thursday. The retail chain suffered its biggest one-day loss since going public in June 1992.

Article by Art Moore originally published at WND.

The consumer organization Media Action Network launched the boycott of Bed, Bath & Beyond after the retail chain stopped selling Lindell’s products due to his support of President Trump’s claim that fraud affected the outcome of the 2020 election. Retailers Wayfair and Kohl’s also have stopped selling MyPillow products.

Lindell, famous for his TV ads, employs more than 1,500 people at his Minnesota plant. He recounted to WND last May the remarkable transformation in his life through his faith in Jesus Christ.

“This isn’t about pillows. It’s about the continual punishment of conservative speech,” Media Action Network founder Ken LaCorte said in an announcement of the boycott.

“And we’ve had enough.”

Media Action Network has a petition online in support of the boycott with nearly 24,000 signatures so far.

“Every time we turn around, another conservative has been silenced under false pretenses of ‘hate’ or ‘isms’ or the most recent offense-de-jour,” said LaCorte. “We’re fighting back.”

Protesters at Bed, Bath & Beyond’s store in Larkspur, California, on Tuesday left checkers with a $20 tip and a statement for CEO Mark Tritton.

Follow NOQ Report on



“Stop promoting ‘cancel,” they wrote. “You buckled to pressure, removing MyPillow products … because of Mike Lindell’s politics. It’s un-American.

“Our country was founded on the principle of free speech and open debate,” the wrote. “These days, censorship and suppression are far too common, and you’re now part of the problem. You have that right, of course, but realize you’re antagonizing half of your customers. And Mark … we’ve had enough. We’re tired of corporate big-shots looking down on our beliefs. Reverse this decision now and get out of politics, or we’re done with you forever.”

COVID-19 lockdowns are taking down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the resurgence of lockdowns that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $17,300 to stay afloat through March when we hope the economy will be more open, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. In November, 2020, we hit 1.2 million visitors.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 11,000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

