https://nypost.com/2021/01/29/joe-biden-warned-brother-over-business-dealings-report/

President Biden warned his younger brother Frank Biden not to get involved in any business deals that would dog the family before the younger Biden touted his relationship with the commander-in-chief in an Inauguration Day ad, according to a new report.

The former veep, whose scandal-scarred son Hunter Biden is under federal investigation for potential tax fraud, reportedly issued the stark warning to his younger brother on the campaign trail.

“For Christ’s sake, watch yourself,” Biden said, according to a Politico report published Thursday.

“Don’t get sucked into something that would, first of all, hurt you,” he added.

The report follows the news that Frank Biden, a non-attorney senior adviser for the Boca Raton-based Berman Law Group, evoked his brother’s name in an ad touting the firm on Jan. 20 — the same day Joe Biden was sworn into office.

According to a CNBC report, the ad, taken out in the Daily Business Review newspaper, featured a photograph of the younger Biden alongside quotes describing his relationship with the new president.

The ad is focused on a lawsuit Berman Law Group is leading against a group of Florida cane sugar companies.

Frank Biden has denied accusations that he used his brother’s name to gain clients.Tribune News Service via Getty Images

“The two Biden brothers have long held a commitment to pushing environmental issues to the forefront; the president-elect has vowed to rejoin the Paris Agreement and wants to set ambitious greenhouse gas reduction targets, for example,” the ad in the paper says, per the report.

In an email, Frank Biden denied accusations that he had used his brother’s name to gain clients, telling CNBC: “I have never used my brother to obtain clients for my firm.”

“I will never be employed by any lobbyist or lobbying firm,” he added.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki refused to comment on the alleged warning Biden gave to his younger brother at a briefing on Friday, but said the president was committed to creating the “most ethically vigorous administration in history.”

“I’m not going to get into private conversations between the president and his family members. We all have lots of conversations with different family members, I’m sure,” she said.

“The President is committed to ensuring we have the most ethically vigorous administration in history, and that includes restrictions on how his image can be used and that is something that he’s conveyed publicly and privately as well,” she said.

President Biden told his brother “watch yourself” on the campaign trail.AFP via Getty Images

But Frank Biden is not the first member of the Biden clan who has tried to gain from the career politician’s name.

On the campaign trail in August, Joe Biden was forced to pledge he would build an “absolute wall” between his family’s business dealings and the White House if elected.

“I have never discussed, with my son or my brother or with anyone else, anything having to do with their businesses. Period,” he insisted.

However, in October, The Post published a bombshell tranche of documents that showed Hunter Biden used his father’s name to land lucrative business deals in both China and Ukraine.

Hunter Biden introduced his father, then the vice president, to a top executive at a Ukrainian energy firm less than a year before the elder Biden pressured government officials in Ukraine into firing a prosecutor who was investigating the company, according to the emails obtained by The Post.

The never-before-revealed meeting is mentioned in a message of appreciation that Vadym Pozharskyi, an adviser to the board of Burisma, allegedly sent Hunter Biden on April 17, 2015, about a year after Hunter joined the Burisma board at a reported salary of up to $50,000 a month.

“Dear Hunter, thank you for inviting me to DC and giving an opportunity to meet your father and spent [sic] some time together. It’s realty [sic] an honor and pleasure,” the email reads.

Most famously, the younger Biden traveled with his then-veep father to China aboard Air Force Two before landing a $1 billion windfall for his business venture just days later.

Hunter Biden pursued lucrative deals involving China’s largest private energy company, which he said would be “interesting for me and my family,” according to another email obtained by The Post.

Hunter Biden’s former business partner Tony Bobulinski came forward later in October and accused Joe Biden of lying about his involvement in his family’s overseas dealings.

Biden’s other brother, James Biden, has also been dogged by allegations he has used Joe Biden’s name to land lucrative business deals.

It emerged in December that the Justice Department was examining overseas business dealings involving Hunter Biden (right).AFP via Getty Images

In December, it emerged that the Justice Department was examining Hunter Biden’s overseas business dealings.

Reached for comment by CNBC on Wednesday, the White House said the president’s name should not be used for any commercial activities by his family members.

“It is this White House’s policy that the President’s name should not be used in connection with any commercial activities to suggest, or in any way that could reasonably understood to imply, his endorsement or support,” the official said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

