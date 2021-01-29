https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/biden-administration-set-give-covid-vaccine-40-terrorists-guantanamo-bay-including-9-11-mastermind-khalid-sheikh-mohammed/

The administration of President Joe Biden is set to administer the coronavirus vaccine to terrorist suspects at Guantánamo Bay as early as “next week,” according to multiple reports, while Americans wait for their chance to obtain the vaccine.

“The Pentagon will offer coronavirus vaccinations to inmates at Guantanamo Bay Naval Base in Cuba by as soon as next week,”Fox News reported on Thursday, citing defense officials privy to the matter.

“The 40 prisoners at the Guantanamo Bay military prison will be offered vaccines ‘on a voluntary basis’ because consent is required to administer a treatment that has yet to receive full FDA approval,” it added.

Separately, the New York Times reported that federal prosecutor Clayton Trivett Jr., wrote to the defense lawyers of inmates held at the US military base — including Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, who has boasted of masterminding the 9/11 attacks that killed roughly 3,000 Americans in 2001 — that “an official in the Pentagon has just signed a memo approving the delivery of the COVID-19 vaccine to the detainee population in Guantánamo.”

The Times report added: “Medical workers at the US naval base began vaccinating the 6,000 residents on Jan. 8, including the 1,500 troops assigned to the detention operation. But the Trump administration had declined to say whether prisoners would be vaccinated.”

Vccinations of Guantanamo Bay prisoners could begin “next week” according to reports, just days after the new Democrat president warned that it will take “months” for majority of Americans to be inoculated for coronavirus even after the administration of former President Donald Trump already left the new administration with at least two working and FDA-approved vaccines.

“The brutal truth is, it’s going to take months before we can get the majority of Americans vaccinated – months,” Biden said Tuesday. “In the next few months, masks, not vaccines, are the best defense against COVID-19. Experts say that wearing masks from now just until April would save 50,000 lives that otherwise would pass away if we don’t wear these masks,” he added.

Biden said, however, that “most American adults will have access to a vaccine by the end of the summer.”

To date, the US government has administered more than 26 million doses, according to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — to be credited mostly to the previous administration as Biden only took over last January 20.

Earlier this week, the Democratic president said the federal government will put in order for another 200 million doses of the approved vaccines to inoculate around 300 million Americans “by the early fall” according to Biden.

Upon entering office, Biden committed that his administration will administer 100 million vaccine doses of the COVID-19 shots within his first 100 days in office.

Meanwhile, aside from Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, the list of the other 39 suspected terrorists held at Guantanamo Bay who will be getting the vaccine ahead of most Americans can be accessed here.

The post Biden Administration Set to Give COVID Vaccine to 40 Terrorists At Guantanamo Bay, Including 9/11 Mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

