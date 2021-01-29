https://www.oann.com/biden-signs-memo-banning-federal-use-of-wuhan-virus-to-refer-to-covid-19/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=biden-signs-memo-banning-federal-use-of-wuhan-virus-to-refer-to-covid-19

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 7:30 AM PT – Friday, January 29, 2021

Joe Biden moved to ban federal agencies from using certain terms to refer to the coronavirus in a move seemingly motivated more by politics than concern over the pandemic.

One America’s Hans Hubbard reports.



https://vjs.zencdn.net/ie8/1.1.2/videojs-ie8.min.js

https://vjs.zencdn.net/7.8.4/video.jsMORE NEWS: Sen. Daines: Fight not over to reverse Biden decision on Keystone pipeline

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...