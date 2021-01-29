If big tech continues censoring conservatives, that means our days on these platforms may be numbered. Please take a minute to sign up to our mailing list so we can stay in touch with you, our community. Subscribe Now!

A new executive order, allowing tens of thousands of refugees into the United States, is expected to be signed into action by President Joe Biden. During Biden’s campaign, he promised to raise the United States refugee cap up to 125,000, which was previously capped at 15,000 under the Trump Administration, according to the Daily Wire.

Biden has signed a record 40 executive actions his first week as President, and this is yet another to add to the record breaking list.

It is unclear when Biden will implement the new increase in refugees. Biden’s transition team sent a message to refugees in Honduras that now is not the time come across the border. “The situation at the border isn’t going to be transformed overnight,” a Biden transition team official told NBC News. “There’s help on the way, but now is not the time to make the journey.” These comments were sent as a warning after a large group of migrant caravans were headed to the US-Southern border mid-January.

“We have to provide a message that help and hope is on the way, but coming right now does not make sense for their own safety … while we put into place processes that they may be able to access in the future,” the official said.

The processes referenced by the Biden official remain unclear.

This new executive order is expected to be signed by President Biden as early Friday.



