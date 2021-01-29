https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/bidens-actions-stop-building-southern-border-wall-costing-jobs-money-making-entire-country-less-safe-already/

When Joe Biden stopped the building of the Southern Border wall he ended thousands of good paying construction jobs while making the region and the entire country less safe.

Grant Stinchfield on Newsmax reported the dangerous repercussions of Biden’s executive order to stop building the border wall:

We’ve reported previously on the costs of ending construction of the border wall.

DC Officials Announce Plans to Erect Permanent Security Fence Around US Capitol – In Same Week Democrats Ended Construction of Border Security Fence

Canceling the Trump border wall will cost 10,000 jobs.

In our piece below and in the video above the one important gap in the wall is discussed where thousands of migrants from Cuba and Honduras are waiting to cross the border.

Many more are already have crossed since Biden’s election.

There is no logical reason to allow illegal aliens from crossing the border. Today’s Democrats will do anything for power, including the destruction of the country.

