(TIMES OF ISRAEL) – A blast outside the Israeli embassy in New Delhi on Friday damaged cars but did not cause injuries, police said.

Israeli authorities were treating the explosion as a suspected terror attack aimed at the embassy, The Times of Israel has learned, and was stepping up security precautions at missions around the world.

“The assessment is that this was an attempted attack aimed at the embassy this evening,” Ambassador Ron Malka later told Channel 12 News, adding that the blast went off “a few dozen meters from the embassy walls.”

