Kevin Clinesmith

Update: Kevin Clinesmith has been sentenced to PROBATION.

12 months probation, 400 hours of community service and zero fines.

Disgraced FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith has been sentenced to PROBATION. Alter a CIA email, lie to your FBI supervisor, cause the FBI/DOJ to lie to the FISA Court: PROBATION! Message of today: we live in a clown world.🤡 — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) January 29, 2021

Judge James Boasberg held a hearing on Friday to sentence Kevin Clinesmith, the FBI lawyer charged by John Durham for making a false statement after altering evidence to obtain a FISA warrant on Carter Page.

Clinesmith plead guilty in August to one charge of making false statements 18 USC 1001 a(3) “makes or uses any false writing or document knowing the same to contain any materially false, fictitious, or fraudulent statement or entry.”

Clinesmith altered Carter Page evidence to support the FISA warrant used to spy on the Donald Trump campaign in 2016.

Carter Page previously worked as a source for the CIA, however Clinesmith falsely said Page was “never” a CIA source.

Judge Boasberg gave Carter Page a chance to speak Friday morning at the sentencing hearing.

Mr. Page said he first collaborated with the CIA while he was in the military and never betrayed their trust.

Page said his life “spun out of control” after Obama’s goons falsely alleged he was a traitor and perhaps working as a double agent for Russia.

Mueller’s thugs harassed Carter Page and physically searched his belongings and hotel room and took photographs in 2017.

Carter Page: I first collaborated with the CIA while in the military. I never betrayed that trust. My life “spun out of control” due to the false allegations. I had “no privacy” – everything was monitored by the gov’t They physically searched my belongings and hotel room. — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) January 29, 2021

DOJ attorney Scarpelli requested a “more significant sentence” of prison – the recommended sentence is 3-6 months in prison.

DOJ atty Scarpelli closes: Clinesmith was an FBI lawyer. He “betrayed the trust.” Requests “a more significant sentence” of prison — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) January 29, 2021

Kevin Clinesmith’s lawyer threw others in the FBI and DOJ under the bus and said that Clinesmith wasn’t the only one ‘made mistakes in the FISA applications.’

Clinesmith ‘has lived his life in service of others’ the lawyer argued.

Clinesmith’s lawyers are also trying to use the old Covid excuse to keep him out of prison (he already had Covid).

BREAKING: Defense lawyers for dirty anti-Trump FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith r pulling out all stops to keep him out of prison, inclg arguing that even tho he’s already had COVID & fully recovered, “it is possible to be re-infected w/ COVID,” so prison could “present risk to Kevin” — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) January 29, 2021

This story is developing…please check back for updates.

