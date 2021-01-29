https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/developing-former-fbi-lawyer-kevin-clinesmith-sentenced-falsifying-document-obtain-fisa-warrant-carter-page/

Kevin Clinesmith

Update: Kevin Clinesmith has been sentenced to PROBATION.

12 months probation, 400 hours of community service and zero fines.

TRENDING: After All He Did for the Republican Party and Her, Chair Ronna McDaniel Won’t Back a Trump Presidential Run in 2024 at This Time

Judge James Boasberg held a hearing on Friday to sentence Kevin Clinesmith, the FBI lawyer charged by John Durham for making a false statement after altering evidence to obtain a FISA warrant on Carter Page.

Clinesmith plead guilty in August to one charge of making false statements 18 USC 1001 a(3) “makes or uses any false writing or document knowing the same to contain any materially false, fictitious, or fraudulent statement or entry.”

Clinesmith altered Carter Page evidence to support the FISA warrant used to spy on the Donald Trump campaign in 2016.

Carter Page previously worked as a source for the CIA, however Clinesmith falsely said Page was “never” a CIA source.

Judge Boasberg gave Carter Page a chance to speak Friday morning at the sentencing hearing.

Mr. Page said he first collaborated with the CIA while he was in the military and never betrayed their trust.

Page said his life “spun out of control” after Obama’s goons falsely alleged he was a traitor and perhaps working as a double agent for Russia.

Mueller’s thugs harassed Carter Page and physically searched his belongings and hotel room and took photographs in 2017.

DOJ attorney Scarpelli requested a “more significant sentence” of prison – the recommended sentence is 3-6 months in prison.

Kevin Clinesmith’s lawyer threw others in the FBI and DOJ under the bus and said that Clinesmith wasn’t the only one ‘made mistakes in the FISA applications.’

Clinesmith ‘has lived his life in service of others’ the lawyer argued.

Clinesmith’s lawyers are also trying to use the old Covid excuse to keep him out of prison (he already had Covid).

This story is developing…please check back for updates.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...